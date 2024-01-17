Starton Therapeutics Announces STARTICLES Filing

STARTICLES, referring to proprietary and novel solid-state particulates suspended within a drug-in-adhesive patch for delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) developed by Starton Therapeutics.

STARTICLES is complimentary to Starton’s STARSILON platform technology which the Company launched earlier this month.

STARTICLES is a variation of traditional transdermal systems to overcome high melting points and low solubility to improve the availability of the API for achieving higher permeation rates through the skin.

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary dermal technologies, announced today that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Solid State Active Pharmaceutical Composition for Transdermal Drug Delivery, referred to by the Company as STARTICLES.

Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and CEO stated: “Our growing transdermal platforms are designed to expand and protect our portfolio of medicines targeting superior efficacy and tolerability so that patients can live better, longer.”

This unique and proprietary technology enables incorporation of APIs within the Food and Drug Administration’s Biopharmaceuticals Classification System (BCS), specifically those of BCS Class II with high permeability and low solubility and BCS Class IV with low permeability and low solubility. The ability to deliver these classes of compounds transdermally is expected to overcome common deficiencies of other dosage forms, such as traditional solubilized drug-in-adhesive, oral, or IV bolus administration. Such dosage forms have demonstrated issues with drug loading, dose delivery limitations, or toxicity of inconsistent pharmacokinetic profiles that are often encountered after administration.

Rod Hartwig, Executive Director of Product Development and one of the inventors of the technology, explains that “Starton has focused its efforts on the development of multiple platform technologies to change how drugs are loaded into a typical drug-in-adhesive transdermal passive delivery system. The STARSILON and STARTICLES platform technologies will enable the transdermal delivery of challenging APIs not previously considered viable candidates for the transdermal route of administration.”

The provisional patent application is expected to be converted in 2025 and, if issued, will have terms extending to 2045, excluding any patent term adjustments or patent term extensions which may provide additional protection. Starton retains full global ownership of the provisional patent applications with the technology and methodology being developed internally.

About Starton Therapeutics

Starton Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment to live better, longer. Starton’s proprietary transdermal technology is intended to increase efficacy of approved drugs, to make them more tolerable and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

