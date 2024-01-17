Derby Barracks/MV Crash - Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A5000280
TROOPER: Sgt. Abigail Drew STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/16/24 at 1543 hours
LOCATION (specific): Interstate 91 South, MM163, Brownington, VT
VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Tevyn Verge-Columbia AGE: 22 SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: James Harris AGE: 49 SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2013 International Dump Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Rear Axel damage
INJURIES
V # / NAME / CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE / AGE / SEAT BELT? / NATURE OF INJURY
V#1/ Tevyn Verge-Columbia/ Orleans, VT/ 22 years/ Yes/ Non-life-threatening Injuries
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
WEATHER: Snowing with LOW visibility
ROAD COND: Snow covered
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/16/24, at approximately 1544 hours, VSP responded to a two vehicle crash involving a Vermont State plow truck on Interstate 91 south near mile marker 163. Investigation determined operator 2; James Harris, was operating a 2013 International dump truck with emergency lights activated. Harris had exited a U-turn and was traveling south when the operator of vehicle 1, Tevyn Verge Columbia collided with the rear of the dump truck.
Verge-Columbia was traveling in the left-hand lane attempting to overtake another vehicle in the right-hand lane. Verge-Columbia was traveling well in excess of the speed limit and excessively fast for current road & visibility conditions.
This section of Interstate 91 was closed for a short period of time prior to being reduced to one lane of south bound traffic while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881