Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,989 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/MV Crash - Injury

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

                                                                                       

CASE#:  24A5000280                           

 

TROOPER: Sgt. Abigail Drew                        STATION: Derby             

            

CONTACT#: 334-8881 

 

DATE/TIME: 1/16/24 at 1543 hours 

 

LOCATION (specific): Interstate 91 South, MM163, Brownington, VT 

 

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Tevyn Verge-Columbia   AGE: 22     SEAT BELT: Yes 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT 

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee 

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled 

 

VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: James Harris      AGE: 49     SEAT BELT: Yes 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT 

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2013 International Dump Truck 

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Rear Axel damage 

 

 

 

INJURIES 

V # / NAME / CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE / AGE / SEAT BELT? / NATURE OF INJURY 

 

V#1/ Tevyn Verge-Columbia/ Orleans, VT/ 22 years/ Yes/ Non-life-threatening Injuries 

 

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital 

WEATHER: Snowing with LOW visibility 

ROAD COND: Snow covered 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  

 

            On 1/16/24, at approximately 1544 hours, VSP responded to a two vehicle crash involving a Vermont State plow truck on Interstate 91 south near mile marker 163. Investigation determined operator 2; James Harris, was operating a 2013 International dump truck with emergency lights activated. Harris had exited a U-turn and was traveling south when the operator of vehicle 1, Tevyn Verge Columbia collided with the rear of the dump truck.  

 

Verge-Columbia was traveling in the left-hand lane attempting to overtake another vehicle in the right-hand lane. Verge-Columbia was traveling well in excess of the speed limit and excessively fast for current road & visibility conditions. 

 

This section of Interstate 91 was closed for a short period of time prior to being reduced to one lane of south bound traffic while emergency crews worked to clear the scene. 


Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

You just read:

Derby Barracks/MV Crash - Injury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more