Derby Barracks/MV Crash - Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5000280

TROOPER: Sgt. Abigail Drew STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/16/24 at 1543 hours

LOCATION (specific): Interstate 91 South, MM163, Brownington, VT

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Tevyn Verge-Columbia AGE: 22 SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: James Harris AGE: 49 SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2013 International Dump Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Rear Axel damage

INJURIES

V # / NAME / CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE / AGE / SEAT BELT? / NATURE OF INJURY

V#1/ Tevyn Verge-Columbia/ Orleans, VT/ 22 years/ Yes/ Non-life-threatening Injuries

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

WEATHER: Snowing with LOW visibility

ROAD COND: Snow covered

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 1/16/24, at approximately 1544 hours, VSP responded to a two vehicle crash involving a Vermont State plow truck on Interstate 91 south near mile marker 163. Investigation determined operator 2; James Harris, was operating a 2013 International dump truck with emergency lights activated. Harris had exited a U-turn and was traveling south when the operator of vehicle 1, Tevyn Verge Columbia collided with the rear of the dump truck.

Verge-Columbia was traveling in the left-hand lane attempting to overtake another vehicle in the right-hand lane. Verge-Columbia was traveling well in excess of the speed limit and excessively fast for current road & visibility conditions.

This section of Interstate 91 was closed for a short period of time prior to being reduced to one lane of south bound traffic while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.



