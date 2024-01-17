Submit Release
Congratulations extended to King of Denmark over coronation

VIETNAM, January 17 -  

HÀ NỘI – President Võ Văn Thưởng and Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân have sent messages of congratulations to King Frederik X of Denmark on his coronation on January 14.

On January 16, Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc visited the Embassy of Denmark in Hanoi to write in the well-wishing book for King Frederik X.

The deputy minister congratulated the King, the royal family and the Government of Denmark on the event, and noted his belief that Denmark will further prosper under the reign of King Frederik X.

He affirmed that Viêkt Nam attaches importance to and wishes to deepen the comprehensive partnership with Denmark for the interests of the two countries and for peace, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world as a whole. — VNS

