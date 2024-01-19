Changes Healing Center Expands Treatment Options for Arizona and the US with Aetna and UnitedHealthcare Rehab Coverage

Changes Healing Center offers Joint Commission accredited dual diagnosis and addiction treatment Changes Healing Center employs evidence based and trauma informed approaches Many forms of Aetna rehab coverage are accepted at Changes Healing Center Reach out to Changes Healing Center for effective addiction treatment support

Changes Healing Center marks a milestone with the inclusion of UHC and Aetna rehab coverage, breaking down barriers to addiction and dual diagnosis care.

By accepting Aetna and UnitedHealthcare insurance plans, we can reach more individuals and help them on their journey towards healing and recovery” — A spokesperson for Changes Healing Center