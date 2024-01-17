Global Robotic Medical Imaging Market to Reach US$ 24.9 Billion by 2030, Rising at a CAGR of 13.8% | Report by CoherentMI

Global robotic medical imaging market comprises various medical imaging modalities including X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound, and others that have incorporated automation via robotics. Robotic medical imaging allows for precise image capture, improved workflow and reduces radiation exposure.

Burlingame, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Global Robotic Medical Imaging Market estimated value at US$ 10.0 Billion in the year 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 24.9 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



The Global Robotic Medical Imaging Market is driven by two major factors. Firstly, the increasing adoption of robotics in the healthcare sector is fueling the growth of the market. Robotic medical imaging offers precise and accurate results, reducing the risk of errors in diagnosis. This has led to its widespread adoption in various medical procedures, such as surgeries, radiology, and pathology. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies with robotic medical imaging systems has further enhanced their capabilities, driving the market growth.

Secondly, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, is propelling the demand for advanced medical imaging solutions. Robotic medical imaging enables early detection and accurate diagnosis of these diseases, leading to improved patient outcomes. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic diseases, is also contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global robotic medical imaging market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for advanced imaging technologies in the medical field.

On the basis of product type, MRI systems are expected to hold a dominant position, owing to their ability to provide detailed images of internal body structures.

In terms of applications, general surgery is projected to lead the market, as robotic medical imaging systems enhance surgical outcomes by providing real-time imaging and precise navigation capabilities.

Hospitals are anticipated to be the dominant end-users, as they significantly invest in robotic medical imaging systems for improved diagnostics and treatment planning, along with enhanced clinical workflow and productivity.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position in the global market, driven by the region's growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in research and development, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key players operating in the global robotic medical imaging market include Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Medtronic plc., GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Titan Medical Inc., Hocoma AG, Mazor Robotics, and Medrobotics Corporation. These industry leaders are focused on innovation and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Market Trends:

Two key trends are shaping the Global Robotic Medical Imaging Market. Firstly, the increasing use of 3D imaging and virtual reality (VR) technologies is revolutionizing the field of medical imaging. These technologies provide a more immersive and realistic visualization of the human anatomy, aiding in better diagnosis and treatment planning. This trend is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Secondly, there is a growing focus on the development of compact and portable robotic medical imaging systems. These systems offer greater mobility and flexibility, allowing healthcare professionals to perform imaging procedures in various clinical settings. Moreover, the rising trend of telemedicine and remote healthcare services has further fueled the demand for portable medical imaging devices.

Recent Developments:

On October 9, 2023, Body Vision Medical, a medical technology manufacturer announced the latest software update for its revolutionary LungVision navigation and real-time imaging platform which is introducing Body Vision's latest AI tomography imaging algorithm, a streamlined workflow when used during robotic-assisted bronchoscopy (RAB), reduces overall radiation exposure to medical staff and the patient during lung nodule biopsy procedures. The latest software also streamlines the LungVision workflow when used in conjunction with robotic bronchoscopy platforms like the Ethicon Monarch and Ion by Intuitive Surgical.

On September 13, 2023, Insight Medbotics, a medical device company announced a successful 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the IGAR system, a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible robot used for breast biopsy indications.

Read the complete market research report, "Global Robotic Medical Imaging Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2030)", Published by CoherentMI.

Opportunities and Key Takeaways:

The global robotic medical imaging market is expected to witness a substantial growth rate with a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced imaging technologies in the medical field.

By Product Type: MRI Systems Dominating the Market:

Among the various product types in the robotic medical imaging market, MRI systems are expected to hold a dominant position. The MRI systems segment is projected to witness high demand due to its ability to provide detailed images of internal body structures. The use of robotic technology in MRI systems offers improved accuracy and efficiency in diagnosis and treatment planning. This has resulted in higher adoption of MRI systems by healthcare providers.

By Application: General Surgery Leading the Way

In terms of applications, general surgery is expected to dominate the robotic medical imaging market. General surgery procedures often require accurate image guidance for precise surgical interventions. Robotic medical imaging systems play a crucial role in enhancing surgical outcomes by providing real-time imaging and precise navigation capabilities. This has led to increased adoption of robotic medical imaging in general surgery procedures.

By End User: Hospitals Take the Lead

Hospitals are anticipated to be the dominant end-users in the robotic medical imaging market. With the increasing burden of diseases and rising demand for advanced medical procedures, hospitals are significantly investing in robotic medical imaging systems. These systems provide improved diagnostics and treatment planning capabilities, leading to better patient outcomes. Additionally, robotic medical imaging systems enable hospitals to enhance their clinical workflow and productivity, driving their preference for such technologies.

By Region: Asia Pacific Leads the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position in the global robotic medical imaging market. The region has witnessed significant growth in healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements. Increasing investments in research and development have resulted in the introduction of cutting-edge robotic medical imaging solutions. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population in the region are driving the demand for advanced medical imaging technologies.

Overall, the global robotic medical imaging market presents significant growth opportunities, fueled by the increasing demand for advanced imaging technologies and the integration of robotics in medical procedures. The market is witnessing intense competition among key players, necessitating continuous innovation and collaboration to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving industry.

Global Robotic Medical Imaging Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

X-ray Systems

Ultrasound Systems

Others (Endoscopy Robots, Nuclear Imaging Robots, etc.)



By Application:

General Surgery

Urology

Gynecology

Orthopedics

Neurosurgery

Others (Oncology, Gastrointestinal, etc.)

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers/Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others (Specialty Clinics, etc.)



By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the Global Robotic Medical Imaging Market? What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Global Robotic Medical Imaging Market? Which segment dominates as the leading component in the Global Robotic Medical Imaging Market? Who are the key players actively participating in the Global Robotic Medical Imaging Market? Which region is expected to take the lead in the Global Robotic Medical Imaging Market? What is the projected CAGR of the Global Robotic Medical Imaging Market?

