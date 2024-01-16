When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Big Island Candies of Hilo, Hawaii is voluntarily recalling 120 boxes of their Makana Brownie Assortment Box (batch 60) purchased from its Ala Moana Store located at 1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, Hawaii between December 13, 2023 – December 21, 2023 because the product contains undeclared peanuts.

This product is harmful to people with a peanut allergy. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

A portion of the box may contain Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Brownies instead of Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamia Nut Brownies. The label does not depict peanut as a key ingredient.

The affected products were only sold at the Ala Moana store and can be identified by the following PLU batch Code of RFFIC 326760 at the back of the box in the top right corner.

This recall was initiated as a result of information received by a consumer who had an adverse reaction. To date, no other incidents have been reported. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused at the packing and labeling stage and was limited to batch 60 of this item.

Consumers who have purchased the 10 oz. Box of the Makana Brownie Assortment or received this as a gift with the batch code of RFFIC 326760 are urged to return them to either one of our stores for a full refund or replacement.

Consumers with questions can call 1.800.935.5510 (ext. 283) between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm (HST) Monday through Friday or email us anytime Monday - Sunday at customerservice@bigislandcandies.com. For additional information please visit www.bigislandcandies.com and click on “Important Announcements”.

Big Island Candies would like to sincerely apologize to its loyal customers for this very unfortunate situation and any inconvenience this may cause.

