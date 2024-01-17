Flash News: OKX DEX Supports Solana Cross-chain Swaps

SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today announced its decentralized exchange (DEX) now supports Solana cross-chain swaps. This new integration enables quick and seamless bridging of assets between Solana and eight other top blockchain networks.



The product introduction allows effortless transferring of tokens between Solana and popular chains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum, Optimism, Tron, and OKTC. With just a few clicks, users can bridge mainstream assets across these nine networks.

This unlocks convenient access to the thriving Solana ecosystem and its fast-growing lineup of DeFi and NFT projects. By bridging Solana token to other main chains, traders gain exposure to new earning and trading opportunities while easily bringing value back across chains.

The feature is available now for all OKX users on both mobile and web platforms, with a continually expanding lineup of Solana bridges to support evolving user demands. Learn more at okx.com.

