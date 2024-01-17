2023 Turkey and Syria earthquake: Facts, FAQs, how to help

The devastating earthquake that struck vast areas of southern Turkey (officially the Republic of Türkiye) and northwest Syria on February 6, 2023, has intensified the challenges faced by an already vulnerable population affected by the conflict in Syria. In the aftermath of the disaster, communities in northwest Syria have struggled with ongoing issues, including displacement, heightened levels of hunger, malnutrition, and limited access to healthcare and educational support.

2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake: Facts, FAQs, and how to help

Fast facts: 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake

On February 6, 2023, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southeast Turkey near the Syrian border, with thousands of aftershocks.

In Syria, the earthquake exacerbated the effects of the ongoing war, deepening the crisis for approximately 3.7 million children.

According to the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the earthquake impacted an estimated 15.73 million people in Syria and Turkey.

In Turkey, 2.5 million children — many of them Syrian refugees — faced an increased risk of poverty, child labor, or child marriage in the aftermath of the disaster.

Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, including some 3.6 million Syrians, according to UNHCR.

World Vision responded swiftly to the disaster and, within the first year of response, helped more than 1.8 million people affected in Turkey and Syria.

A USGS map of the February 6, 2023, earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria shows the earthquake in red. Subsequent aftershocks are marked in orange. The size of the circular marker indicates the intensity of the shock. (2023 graphic courtesy of USGS)

How many people were affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria?

The disaster impacted at least 15.73 million people in Turkey and Syria, with over 55,000 lives lost and nearly 130,000 injured. Millions were displaced from their homes.

Where did the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake strike?

The earthquake struck near the Turkish cities of Nurdağı and Gaziantep in Gaziantep Province, just outside the regional capital, which hosts millions of Syrian refugees.

In Turkey: The disaster compounded the already dire situation in the area, beset by the ongoing Syria conflict and refugee crisis. Eleven Turkish provinces, including Adana, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, and Sanliurfa, were hit, affecting nongovernmental organizations supporting Syrians through cross-border humanitarian operations.

In Syria: The quake severely impacted the cities of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, and Idlib, causing significant damage and resulting in the collapse of numerous buildings and the destruction of water systems.

Baker,* a Syrian boy (pictured at 10), survived the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake but tragically lost his parents and three siblings. Now, under his uncle’s care, Baker found solace and support through a program facilitated by World Vision and partners, Action for Humanity. The program aims to support children through psychosocial programs. Through these services, Baker has gradually regained his smile, returned to school, and discovered new friendships. *Name changed to protect identity (©2023 Action for Humanity)

In what ways were survivors affected by the aftermath of the earthquake?

The earthquake’s aftermath deeply affected survivors in Turkey and Syria, worsening the already severe humanitarian crisis. The ongoing emergency in Syria stands as one of the world’s largest crises, further intensified by the earthquake’s extensive aftermath:

Nearly 50,000 buildings, including critical infrastructure like schools and hospitals, suffered significant damage or were completely destroyed.

Access to essential healthcare in northwest Syria was severely disrupted, with nearly one-third of health centers non-operational and 70 others damaged, according to OCHA.

Disrupted schooling and housing loss heightened vulnerabilities among children, increasing the risks of exploitation and family separation.

In August 2023, over 265,000 people in Syria urgently needed proper housing due to the disaster’s destruction of homes.

Scorching summer temperatures in 2023 triggered more than 40 devastating fires, damaging tents and taking several lives, further exacerbating the crisis.

What are the ongoing risks faced by children after the earthquake?

Millions of children in Syria and Turkey are still in need of humanitarian aid and face various challenges. As of August 2023:

At least 2.5 million children in Turkey (including many Syrian refugees) and 3.7 million children in Syria needed continued humanitarian assistance, according to UNICEF.

The widespread damage to water systems in the region has placed millions of children at risk of waterborne diseases like cholera and Hepatitis A, necessitating urgent action to prevent outbreaks.

In Syria, mental health support for children was at high demand. Even before the earthquake, many children in conflict-affected areas were already showing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder and alarming suicidal thoughts.

The earthquake that rocked northwest Syria and southeast Turkey in early February 2023 devastated the lives of millions of children like Muhammad* (pictured at 10). He and his family live in a temporary shelter, crammed into one of the white tents that dot the ruin-strewn landscape in northwest Syria. He hopes to return to school and longs to fill his days with homework again. “I have always been the first in my class since grade one,” he said. “I [miss] my friends, my teachers, and my school.” *Name changed to protect identity (©2023 World Vision)

How did World Vision respond to the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake?

To maximize our impact, we partnered with 15 local organizations. Our emergency response priorities included helping support affected people with access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene resources, healthcare, shelter, and protection and care for vulnerable children. Our response areas covered Aleppo, Afrin, Azaz, and Idlib in northern Syria, as well as Gaziantep and Sanliurfa in Turkey.

Despite Syria’s struggling health infrastructure, dedicated doctors like Dr. Mujahid* have remained supportive and committed to their patients. As a pediatrician working with disease surveillance supported by World Vision, Dr. Mujahid continues caring for people even after the devastating loss of his relatives. He has faced challenges like a lack of medical equipment, staff shortages, and power outages. “I had feelings of sadness and helplessness when I witnessed the severe injuries, numerous deaths, and people trapped under the rubble. But all of this did not prevent me from fulfilling my duty,” he says. *Name changed to protect identity (©2023 World Vision)

How many people has World Vision helped since the earthquake hit Turkey and Syria?

Within the first year of our response, we helped support over 1.8 million people with critical essentials, including food, heaters and fuel, hygiene kits, cash assistance, and more. As of August 2023, we had offered more than 32,600 children with psychosocial support and supplied educational materials to over 36,500 children. Our assistance included hot meals, child protection activities, healthcare services, health and nutritional support, and more.

Before the earthquake, hospitals in Syria were already stretched to capacity. Now, tens of thousands are injured across the region, outpacing the healthcare system’s ability to respond. World Vision equipped health facilities in northwest Syria with fuel to help them continue providing urgent medical care. (©2023 World Vision)

How long has World Vision served in the Middle East region?

For nearly 40 years, World Vision has served the most vulnerable communities in the Middle East. We’re dedicated to improving the lives of children, families, and communities through long-term sustainable development and responding to disasters.

World Vision swiftly supported Syrian families who fled to Lebanon in 2011. Since then, our work has expanded to other countries hosting Syrian refugees and into Syria. Children and their long-term needs are always our first priority.

Since the start of the Syrian refugee crisis, we’ve helped more than 7.5 million children and their families in the region. World Vision continues to aid children and families in Syria, Jordan, and Turkey, all of whom have suffered from ongoing conflict and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

People pitched tents in a park in Turkey for children and families displaced by the Feb. 6 earthquake that devastated the area along the Turkey–Syria border. (©2023 World Vision)

How can I help disaster survivors today?

You can help World Vision continue to respond to disasters like this earthquake around the world.

Pray : Join us in praying for all those affected by this tragedy.

Join us in praying for all those affected by this tragedy. Give: Your gift will help vulnerable people who are affected by disasters.

