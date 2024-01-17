Saint Albans Barracks / Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2000217
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: St Albans Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 12, 2024, at approximately 1555 hours
STREET: Ethan Allen Highway
TOWN: Georgia
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Oakland Station Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop road surface
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dayana-Alejandra Munoz-Diaz
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans Town, VT
INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 2
CHILD RESTRAINT DEVICE? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans Town, VT
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrex
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact and induced damage
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Justin Bidwell
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans City, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front-end contact and induced damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 12, 2024, at approximately 1555 hours, members of the Saint Albans Field Station were dispatched to a reported two-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection with Ethan Allen Highway and Oakland Station Road in the Town of Georgia. The operator of Vehicle 1 was identified as Dayana-Alejandra Munoz-Diaz (20) of Saint Albans Town, VT and the operator of Vehicle 2 was identified as Justin Bidwell (42) of Saint Albans City, VT.
Preliminary investigation has shown Vehicle 2 was traveling north on Ethan Allen Highway when Vehicle 1 entered Ethan Allen Highway by way of Oakland Station Road without stopping or yielding to traffic. Munoz-Diaz was transported to the Northwest Medical Center for suspected minor injuries, the other involved persons did not sustain any injuries. This motor vehicle crash is still under investigation, anyone who may have witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact the state police. Ethan Allen Highway was closed for several hours as a result of the on-scene investigation.
