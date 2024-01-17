Saint Albans Barracks / Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2000217

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: St Albans Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 12, 2024, at approximately 1555 hours

STREET: Ethan Allen Highway

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Oakland Station Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop road surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dayana-Alejandra Munoz-Diaz

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans Town, VT

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 2

CHILD RESTRAINT DEVICE? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans Town, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrex

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact and induced damage

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Justin Bidwell

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans City, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front-end contact and induced damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On January 12, 2024, at approximately 1555 hours, members of the Saint Albans Field Station were dispatched to a reported two-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection with Ethan Allen Highway and Oakland Station Road in the Town of Georgia. The operator of Vehicle 1 was identified as Dayana-Alejandra Munoz-Diaz (20) of Saint Albans Town, VT and the operator of Vehicle 2 was identified as Justin Bidwell (42) of Saint Albans City, VT.

Preliminary investigation has shown Vehicle 2 was traveling north on Ethan Allen Highway when Vehicle 1 entered Ethan Allen Highway by way of Oakland Station Road without stopping or yielding to traffic. Munoz-Diaz was transported to the Northwest Medical Center for suspected minor injuries, the other involved persons did not sustain any injuries. This motor vehicle crash is still under investigation, anyone who may have witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact the state police. Ethan Allen Highway was closed for several hours as a result of the on-scene investigation.

Trooper Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

Cell: 802.760.0511

Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047