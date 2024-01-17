Chef Cardie Mortimer Selects Namarketer as Agency of Record

Chef Cardie’s popular live presentation, Culinary Therapy, celebrates the art of cooking and promotes the healing aspects of food and its preparation,

Executive Chef Cardie Mortimer Teams Up with Namarketer to Elevate Cardie Cooks' Brand

We look forward to ... leveraging our marketing and social media prowess to amplify the incredible story of Culinary Therapy” — Bob Namar

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Executive Chef Cardie Mortimer has chosen Namarketer.com as the agency of record for all marketing and social media efforts for CardieCooks. This collaboration marks an important step in Chef Cardie's ongoing commitment to giving back to the culinary world, an ethos shaped by his distinguished career in cooking and education.

Namarketer's Expertise Meets Chef Cardie's Culinary Vision

Leveraging the full-service capabilities and experience of Namarketer in digital marketing and content creation, the new relationship will enhance and promote CardieCooks' online presence with a redesigned website, Cardiecooks.com, and a dynamic social media campaign. These efforts are designed to showcase Chef Cardie’s popular live presentation, Culinary Therapy.

Chef Cardie Mortimer: A Culinary Pioneer

Over 100 audiences in five states have enjoyed Culinary Therapy, where Chef Cardie Therapy celebrates the art of cooking and promotes the healing aspects of food and its preparation in an inspiring and humorous presentation. For 2024, Chef Cardie will be performing his presentation to qualified audiences free of charge.

"Partnering with Namarketer is a milestone in our journey. Their expertise in digital marketing and content creation has given CardieCooks the wings to soar higher. We are excited about the future projects and the expected impact it will have helping me deliver our message of caring, hope and healing through cooking and food," said Chef Cardie Mortimer.

Bob Namar of Namarketer added, "Working with Chef Cardie and CardieCooks is a testament to the power of collaborative innovation. We look forward to continuing this journey, leveraging our marketing and social media prowess to amplify the incredible story of Culinary Therapy with audiences everywhere."

About CardieCooks

Founded by Executive Chef Cardie Mortimer, a renowned culinary expert with over four decades of experience, CardieCooks is a culinary venture that transcends traditional cooking. Chef Cardie, a graduate of the New Orleans Culinary Institute, has worked with top chefs and has been a staple in the New Jersey culinary scene, offering his acclaimed 'Culinary Therapy' presentations to a diverse audience. Chef Cardie’s Culinary Therapy cookbook, Keep on Cookin’ contains 120 easy-to-make recipes along with stories about life, love, and laughter. All proceeds from Keep on Cookin’ support the National Coalition for the Homeless, and other organizations working to end homelessness.

About Namarketer

Namarketer, led by Founder and CMO Bob Namar, is a content and marketing communications firm specializing in strategic planning, SEO, and editorial marketing. Namarketer excels in delivering engaging content across various channels, emphasizing brand and product promotion with a diverse client portfolio that includes the e-commerce site Yestercool.com and Handicaptain.com, the self-operated boat accessibility aid.

Future Expectations

The partnership is exploring future projects to further promote the unique offerings of Cardie Cooks. Both parties are enthusiastic about this collaboration's potential to create significant impacts in the culinary and digital marketing landscapes.

Media Contact

For more information, or to contact the principals, visit CardieCooks.com or Namarketer.com.