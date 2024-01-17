Oklahoma Aerospace Company Avtrac Announces Merger

Avtrac, a leading provider of continuing airworthiness management and technical consultancy services to the aviation industry, recently announced its merger with M3 Aviation Group. This strategic merger brings together two esteemed independent technical consultancies, solidifying the newly combined company as a global presence for the lifecycle management of commercial and private aviation assets.

Located in Oklahoma City, Avtrac partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) in October 2023 to attend Aviation Week’s MRO Europe Conference and Exhibition in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. It was during a meeting with M3 at this event that Avtrac was able to close the deal on this merger. Commerce assists companies with obtaining grants such as the STEP grant program to travel with the agency to tradeshows such as MRO Europe with the intent of successful outcomes such as this merger.

“This merger is a significant milestone for Avtrac and M3 Aviation Group, as it brings together expertise, resources, and networks to provide unparalleled services to clients in the aviation industry,” said Adam Beluska, Global Head – Sales & Business Development, Avtrac. “We appreciate Commerce and the ACES team for facilitating our presence at MRO Europe and bringing about an opportunity to close the deal with M3 in person.”

The merger enables Avtrac to expand its global reach and further enhance its technical consultancy, asset management, and aircraft remarketing support capabilities.

“Our main goal is supporting Oklahoma companies,” said Vince Howie, State Director of Aerospace & Defense, Commerce. “Providing a pathway to major industry events like MRO Europe and other trade shows is key to helping companies like Avtrac find new growth opportunities and increase global sales.”

Avtrac and M3 Aviation Group collectively boast over 100 years of experience managing commercial aircraft and powerplant types. Their track record includes working with a wide range of clients, from small regional to large national flag carriers, banks, leasing companies, and third-party industry suppliers. Both companies have a deep understanding of the aviation industry’s regulatory standards and airworthiness authorities, including the FAA and EASA. This expertise enables them to provide comprehensive technical consultancy services and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

For more information about the ACES team and services available to Oklahoma companies, visit www.okcommerce.gov/aces.