Highlights

This is the first assessment of the Mg content in echinoderms from Deception and Livingston Islands.

Echinoderms showed interclass as well as inter- and intraspecific differences in their Mg content.

The sea stars displayed the highest Mg content levels, followed by the brittle stars and sea urchins.

The Mg content of echinoderms inhabiting Deception Island may be influenced by local environmental conditions.

Abstract

Echinoderms with high levels of magnesium (Mg) in their skeletons may be especially sensitive to ocean acidification, as the solubility of calcite increases with its Mg content. However, other structural characteristics and environmental/biological factors may affect skeletal solubility. To better understand which factors can influence skeletal mineralogy, we analyzed the Mg content of Antarctic echinoderms from Deception Island, an active volcano with reduced pH and relatively warm water temperatures, and Livingston Island. We found significant interclass and inter- and intraspecific differences in the Mg content, with asteroids exhibiting the highest levels, followed by ophiuroids and echinoids. Specimens exposed to hydrothermal fluids showed lower Mg levels, which may indicate local environmental effects. These patterns suggest that environmental factors such as seawater Mg2+/Ca2+ ratio and temperature may influence the Mg content of some echinoderms and affect their susceptibility to future environmental changes.

Azcárate-García T., Avila C. & Figuerola B., 2024. Skeletal Mg content in common echinoderm species from Deception and Livingston Islands (South Shetland Islands, Antarctica) in the context of global change. Marine Pollution Bulletin 199: 115956. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2023.115956. Article.

