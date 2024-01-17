Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,029 in the last 365 days.

Skeletal Mg content in common echinoderm species from Deception and Livingston Islands (South Shetland Islands, Antarctica) in the context of global change

Skeletal Mg content in common echinoderm species from Deception and Livingston Islands (South Shetland Islands, Antarctica) in the context of global change

Published 17 January 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: Antarctic, biological response, chemistry, echinoderms, field, physiology, vents

Highlights

  • This is the first assessment of the Mg content in echinoderms from Deception and Livingston Islands.
  • Echinoderms showed interclass as well as inter- and intraspecific differences in their Mg content.
  • The sea stars displayed the highest Mg content levels, followed by the brittle stars and sea urchins.
  • The Mg content of echinoderms inhabiting Deception Island may be influenced by local environmental conditions.

Abstract

Echinoderms with high levels of magnesium (Mg) in their skeletons may be especially sensitive to ocean acidification, as the solubility of calcite increases with its Mg content. However, other structural characteristics and environmental/biological factors may affect skeletal solubility. To better understand which factors can influence skeletal mineralogy, we analyzed the Mg content of Antarctic echinoderms from Deception Island, an active volcano with reduced pH and relatively warm water temperatures, and Livingston Island. We found significant interclass and inter- and intraspecific differences in the Mg content, with asteroids exhibiting the highest levels, followed by ophiuroids and echinoids. Specimens exposed to hydrothermal fluids showed lower Mg levels, which may indicate local environmental effects. These patterns suggest that environmental factors such as seawater Mg2+/Ca2+ ratio and temperature may influence the Mg content of some echinoderms and affect their susceptibility to future environmental changes.

Azcárate-García T., Avila C. & Figuerola B., 2024. Skeletal Mg content in common echinoderm species from Deception and Livingston Islands (South Shetland Islands, Antarctica) in the context of global change. Marine Pollution Bulletin 199: 115956. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2023.115956. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Skeletal Mg content in common echinoderm species from Deception and Livingston Islands (South Shetland Islands, Antarctica) in the context of global change

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more