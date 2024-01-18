BusyKid and Pinwheel Announce Partnership to Empower Parents in Raising Independent, Financially Savvy Children
The partnership gives parents powerful tools for teaching money management and healthy tech habits
Using BusyKid on a Pinwheel phone is the best way for parents to guide children in learning to use technology and manage money.”AUSTIN TX AND PHOENIX AZ, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BusyKid, a leading family finance app that helps kids learn to manage money, and Pinwheel, a pioneer in providing smartphones managed by parents and designed to help kids develop healthy tech habits, announced a strategic partnership to empower parents in nurturing children to become independent young adults.
— Gregg Murset, CEO BusyKid
In today's rapidly evolving digital age, it is more crucial than ever for parents to equip their children with the skills and knowledge necessary to become independent young adults. BusyKid provides families a powerful toolkit including tracking of chores, earnings, savings and giving, along with spending cards for kids and the opportunity to learn to invest. Pinwheel provides smartphones designed for kids with no social media or web browsers, and contacts and schedules managed by parents.
“We are thrilled to partner with Pinwheel to help parents raise financially literate and tech-savvy kids,” said BusyKid CEO Gregg Murset. “Using BusyKid on a Pinwheel phone allows parents to manage their child's personal technology usage while simultaneously guiding them in managing their finances. There's no better way to prepare the next generation to manage money than helping them build sound financial routines on a safe platform."
Pinwheel phones offer an App Library with more than 1,000 vetted apps with in-depth safety ratings so parents can make informed decisions about which apps to download to their child’s device. BusyKid is rated Green, meaning the app meets Pinwheel’s stringent criteria for healthy child development.
“Offering apps like BusyKid in the Pinwheel App Library empowers parents with information and kids with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the real world,” said Dane Witbeck, Founder and CEO of Pinwheel. "We provide parents with peace of mind, knowing they can manage their child's technology use in a way that aligns with their family's values."
About BusyKid
BusyKid is continuing the mission of helping kids use modern technology to learn how to handle finances in a complicated world. The award-winning platform is a leader in improving financial literacy for children and teens through hands-on, repeatable experiences. Through its app kids and teens can earn, save, share, spend and learn to invest real money paid by parents, family and friends for chores completed or for any reason. Each user even gets a personalized BusyKid Debit Card for purchases online or in stores. For more details, visit www.busykid.com.
About Pinwheel
Pinwheel offers smartphones providing kids with the features and functions they want, like texting and fun apps, along with age-appropriate guardrails (no browser or social media) and parental monitoring tools that encourage healthy technology habits from the start. Unlike adult phones that connect kids to the open internet with confusing and thin parental controls, or other kid phones with very limited functionality and apps, Pinwheel allows parents to customize the settings to meet their child’s current needs, then unlock features and nearly 1,000 apps as their child grows into an independent young adult who manages technology well. For more information, visit www.pinwheel.com.
