West Point’s Michie Stadium to Break Ground

Design firm, EwingCole, is leading the project, which aims to reconstruct and modernize the existing East Stands.

The Army West Point Athletics Association (AWPAA) and the West Point Association of Graduates (WPAOG) have successfully obtained the initial private funding required to commence construction in the Spring of 2024 for the Michie Stadium Preservation Project. Anticipated to be finished in Summer 2026, this initiative aims to reconstruct and modernize the existing East Stands. EwingCole, a nationally recognized architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning firm, is leading the design.

“We are thrilled that the AWPAA and the WPAOG are able to move forward with this project,” said Project Manager Kevin Murphy, RA. “This project has been a long time coming, so to finally have a path forward is exciting for the athletics program, the cadets, and the design team.”

EwingCole programmed, planned, and designed a dynamic, modern, and eco-friendly East Stands complex that synthesizes the project’s physical requirements and sensitively binds them to its historic and majestic site. The project reinforces West Point’s institutional values of sacrifice and service while deploying contemporary design strategies concerning collegiate athletics spaces, technology integration, fan experience, and sustainability.

Notable enhancements encompass premium seating options and upgraded concessions. The Corps of Cadets seating section will extend from one end zone to the other, positioning the cadets as a central focus and an enthusiastic source of game-day support for the athletes on the field. Furthermore, the surrounding landscape will be reconfigured to enhance accessibility and capitalize on the breathtaking views of Lusk Reservoir, the Cadet Chapel, Fort Putnam, and the picturesque Hudson Valley.

Army West Point will continue to host fans at Michie Stadium for various events, including men's and women's lacrosse, football, graduation, and special occasions throughout construction.

