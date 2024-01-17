Automotive Garage Equipment Market Size to Surpass USD 13.64 Billion by 2030: SNS Insider Study
Automotive Garage Equipment Market Size, Share & Segmentation By Garage Type, By Application, By Function Type, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030
Automotive Garage Equipment Market is Expected to Reach USD 13.64 Billion by 2030, with a 7.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, Driven by an increase in car production and sales.
— Sr. Researcher Roshan Rathod
The Automotive Garage Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 7.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period 2023-2030, As the automotive sector continues to witness rapid technological advancements and shifts in consumer preferences, the Automotive Garage Equipment Market plays a crucial role in ensuring efficient vehicle maintenance and repair services.
The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) have propelled the Automotive Garage Equipment Market into a new era.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
The emphasis on environmental sustainability and stringent emission standards further amplifies the market scope. Automotive Garage Equipment designed for eco-friendly practices, such as efficient waste management systems and energy-saving tools, become pivotal in aligning with the industry's green initiatives. Additionally, the advent of connected vehicles and the Internet of Things (IoT) injects a digital dimension into the Automotive Garage Equipment Market.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The rise of electric vehicles presents a significant opportunity for the garage equipment market. Specialized tools and equipment for EV maintenance and repair are expected to witness increased demand. The integration of digital platforms and connectivity solutions in garage equipment opens avenues for remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance, enhancing overall operational efficiency.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Istobal S.A. (US), Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd (China), Boston Garage Equipment Ltd (UK), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Aro Equipments Pvt. Ltd (India), Arex Test Systems B.V. (Netherlands), Nussbaum Automotive Solutions Lp (US), Vehicle Service Group (US), Gray Manufacturing Company, Inc. (US), MAHA Mechanical Engineering Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) are some of the prominent players in the Automotive Garage Equipment Market.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The APAC region stands as a dynamic and thriving hub in the global Automotive Garage Equipment Market, showcasing a landscape that intertwines technological innovation, economic expansion, and a burgeoning automotive industry. As the region continues to assert its influence on the world stage, the Automotive Garage Equipment Market in APAC becomes a focal point of innovation and evolution. Governments in the region are increasingly focusing on environmental sustainability and safety standards, influencing the demand for garage equipment that aligns with these regulations.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Wheel and tire service equipment rolls into focus with tools dedicated to the delicate balance of tire mounting, balancing, and alignment. As vehicles evolve, so do the demands on this segment, with advancements like laser-guided alignment systems and touchless tire changers making waves. Body shop equipment takes center stage in the artistry of automotive restoration and repair. This segment includes frame straighteners, paint booths, and dent repair tools, embodying the precision required to restore vehicles to their original form.
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• OEM authorized garage
• Independent garage
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Body Shop Equipment
• Diagnostic & Testing Equipment
• Emission Equipment
• Lifting Equipment
• Washing Equipment
• Wheel & Tire Equipment
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Electrical
• Mechanical
𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:
The Automotive Garage Equipment Market has witnessed substantial growth driven by several factors influencing the automotive aftermarket. One significant factor is the increasing complexity of modern vehicles, which requires sophisticated diagnostic and repair equipment. Technological advancements in automotive systems and components demand advanced tools and equipment in repair and maintenance facilities. As vehicles become more technologically advanced with features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and complex engine management systems, automotive garages need specialized equipment for accurate diagnostics and efficient repairs. This has led to a growing demand for cutting-edge garage equipment, including diagnostic tools, lifts, tire changers, and wheel alignment systems, among others.
Furthermore, the expansion of the global automotive fleet, coupled with the increasing average age of vehicles on the road, has contributed to the growth of the Automotive Garage Equipment Market. As vehicles age, there is a higher likelihood of wear and tear, requiring more frequent maintenance and repairs. This trend has prompted automotive garages to invest in high-quality equipment to cater to the growing demand for aftermarket services. Additionally, the rise of do-it-yourself (DIY) automotive enthusiasts has spurred the sales of garage equipment for home use, further expanding the market. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, with advancements in vehicle technologies and an increasing focus on maintenance and repair, the Automotive Garage Equipment Market is expected to experience sustained growth in the coming years.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• The automotive garage equipment market is witnessing a significant influx of advanced technologies. This includes the integration of smart diagnostics, digitalized repair tools, and connected equipment. These technological advancements aim to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and overall performance in vehicle maintenance.
• There is a growing awareness within the automotive garage equipment industry about the importance of sustainable practices. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing eco-friendly and energy-efficient equipment. This shift aligns with broader industry trends toward sustainability and environmental responsibility.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
• Adaptive Matrix Lighting Systems: Embracing a futuristic approach, automotive exterior smart lighting systems are now equipped with adaptive matrix technologies. These systems use an array of individually controllable LEDs, allowing for precise and dynamic light distribution.
• Communication through Light: The integration of Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) technology within exterior smart lighting is revolutionizing communication between vehicles.
