Automotive E Compressor Market Size Is Expected To Reach $63.21 Billion By 2030, Rising At A Market Growth Of 21% CAGR
Automotive E Compressor Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Capacity, By Drivetrain, By Vehicle Type, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030
Automotive e-compressor market is a rapidly growing sector driven by the adoption of an electric compressor has been aided by stricter standards for vehicle efficiency and emissions.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
The Automotive E Compressor Market Size is estimated at USD 13.75 billion in 2022, this market is projected to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% to reach USD 63.21 billion by 2030, The global automotive e-compressor market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, stringent emission regulations, and the rising demand for cabin comfort
According to SNS Insider, the future of the automotive e-compressor market is bright, and the industry is expected to play a key role in reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency.
As the automotive industry undergoes a transformative shift towards electrification, the demand for efficient and compact electric compressors has surged. These compressors play a pivotal role in enhancing the performance of electric and hybrid vehicles by optimizing air conditioning and thermal management systems. The market's scope extends beyond traditional automotive segments, encompassing electric two-wheelers, commercial electric vehicles, and even futuristic air mobility platforms.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:
• Denso Corporation
• Aptiv PLC
• MAHLE GmbH
• Panasonic Corporation
• BorgWarner
• Sanden Corporation
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• SCHOTT AG
• Hanon Systems
• Highly Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.
• Toyota Industries Corporation
• Valeo S.A.
• WABCO
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The market is witnessing a competitive dance among established automotive players and innovative startups, each vying to carve their niche in this transformative space. Furthermore, the ecosystem is marked by collaborations between traditional automakers and technology companies, reflecting a paradigm shift towards a more interconnected and software-driven automotive landscape.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The Asia-Pacific region, home to automotive powerhouses such as China, Japan, and South Korea, exhibits a robust trajectory in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), propelling the demand for efficient automotive E compressors. The region's commitment to sustainable mobility aligns seamlessly with the surging popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles, fostering a conducive environment for the growth of the E compressor market. As urbanization accelerates, driving the need for cleaner transportation solutions, the APAC region emerges as a crucible for transformative trends in automotive technologies.
𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:
The Automotive E Compressor Market has been experiencing notable growth, primarily fueled by the increasing global emphasis on environmental sustainability and the transition towards electric vehicles (EVs). As automotive manufacturers shift towards electrification to reduce carbon emissions, electric compressors (E compressors) play a crucial role in the electrified powertrains of electric and hybrid vehicles. E compressors are integral components in electric air conditioning systems, contributing to the overall efficiency and performance of the vehicle. The growing consumer awareness of environmental issues and the push for cleaner transportation options are key drivers stimulating the demand for electric vehicles, subsequently boosting the market for automotive E compressors.
Additionally, advancements in electric vehicle technologies and the continuous improvement in battery capabilities have positively influenced the automotive E Compressor Market. The development of more powerful and efficient batteries allows for extended electric driving ranges, making EVs more appealing to consumers. As the automotive industry invests in research and development to enhance the overall efficiency and performance of electric vehicles, the demand for E compressors is expected to rise, contributing to the growth of the market. The automotive E Compressor Market is poised to expand further as electric mobility becomes more mainstream and governments worldwide implement policies to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles for a sustainable future.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Within the automotive e-compressor market, the scroll compressor segment holds the dominant position, anticipated to account for a substantial share of the global market throughout the forecast period. This prominence is attributed to several factors, including the scroll compressor's superior efficiency, compact design, and low noise levels compared to other compressor types. Additionally, the continuous advancements in scroll compressor technology are further augmenting its appeal among automotive manufacturers seeking to enhance the fuel efficiency and comfort of their vehicles.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲:
• Less Than 20 CC
• 20-40 CC
• 40-60 CC
• More Than 60 CC
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧:
• BEV
• HEV
• PHEV
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
• Passenger Vehicle
• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
• Buses and Coaches
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
• The market is witnessing a surge in demand for electric compressors, as automakers prioritize eco-friendly alternatives to traditional internal combustion engines. This shift is underscored by the growing awareness of environmental concerns and the need to reduce carbon emissions.
• The integration of smart and connected features within these compressors is another notable trend, offering real-time monitoring and control, optimizing performance, and ensuring a seamless driving experience.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
• Hanon Systems: In 2023, Hanon Systems announced the development of a new high-efficiency e-compressor that is designed to reduce noise and improve cooling performance. The company is also investing in the development of new technologies for e-compressors, such as variable-speed control and waste heat recovery.
• Denso Corporation: Denso Corporation has been a major player in the automotive e-compressor market for many years, and the company continues to invest in new technologies. In 2022, Denso announced the development of a new e-compressor that can be used in a wider range of vehicles, including smaller vehicles and SUVs.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲
8.1 Less Than 20 CC
8.2 20-40 CC
8.3 40-60 CC
8.4 More Than 60 CC
𝟗. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧
9.1 BEV
9.2 HEV
9.3 PHEV
𝟏𝟎. 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
10.1 Passenger Vehicle
10.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
10.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
10.4 Buses and Coaches
𝟏𝟏. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 The Middle East & Africa
11.6 Latin America
𝟏𝟐. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟑. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
13.1 Competitive Benchmarking
13.2 Market Share analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
𝟏𝟒. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
