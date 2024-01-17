Backblaze Launches Enterprise Control to Support Advanced Administration and Data Protection Needs

New workstation backup feature set meets enterprises' needs for heightened business continuity and data security standards

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud, today leveled up its endpoint backup solution with the launch of Backblaze Computer Backup with Enterprise Control.



With more than 400,000 customers, Backblaze Computer Backup has been a favorite backup solution—named “The Best Online Cloud Backup Service” by the New York Times’ Wirecutter—for businesses and individuals for more than 15 years. Enterprise Control brings the value businesses love in Backblaze Computer Backup—including unlimited backups, one year version history, and simple, affordable pricing—and adds advanced administration tools that large businesses require both to protect workstations and meet ever-evolving cybersecurity requirements.

"We’ve been using Backblaze to reliably back up our 400 endpoints for years,” said Sintya Pappagallo, the IT Manager at North Point Ministries. “We’re excited at the possibility of having even more control to meet our growing administration and data protection needs with this new Computer Backup with Enterprise Control solution.”

Backblaze Computer Backup with Enterprise Controls features and benefits include:

Fine-Grained Permissions : Allows administrators to control access to group member data on a granular level for enterprise operations. This includes control over members’ ability to delete their own backups, admin’s ability to delete member backups, and admin’s permissions for restoring member data.



: Allows administrators to control access to group member data on a granular level for enterprise operations. This includes control over members’ ability to delete their own backups, admin’s ability to delete member backups, and admin’s permissions for restoring member data. Advanced Single Sign-On: Admins can configure OpenID Connect (OIDC). Supports external identity provider (IdP) services that support OIDC standards, including Okta and Azure Active Directory.



Admins can configure OpenID Connect (OIDC). Supports external identity provider (IdP) services that support OIDC standards, including Okta and Azure Active Directory. Group Management Controls : Ability to control members from leaving a group or taking data with them, ordering restore hard drives or snapshot hard drives without permissions, and optionally hides ability to update the client through the desktop app.



: Ability to control members from leaving a group or taking data with them, ordering restore hard drives or snapshot hard drives without permissions, and optionally hides ability to update the client through the desktop app. Compliance Support: Benefits businesses who are mandated to apply greater controls given compliance, cyber insurance, or heightened recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time objective (RTO) requirements.



“Backblaze Computer Backup with Enterprise Control builds on our history of providing unlimited data backup and ransomware protection for organizations large and small," said Gleb Budman, Backblaze CEO and Chairperson of the Board. “Whether you’re managing dozens of computers or thousands, this new feature set allows you to break free from your endpoint backup headaches so you can focus on moving your business forward.”

The Enterprise Control features are available for purchase today for any customers with more than 20 licenses. Backblaze shared more information about the Backblaze Computer Backup with Enterprise Control on their blog .

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .