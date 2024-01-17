Virtru Brings Best-in-Class Data Security and Privacy Solutions to Google Cloud

Virtru Completes Migration of its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Applications from Amazon Web Services to Google Cloud

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru today announced a new partnership that brings Virtru's leading data-centric security solutions to Google Cloud.



This partnership with Google Cloud will make Virtru’s advanced data security capabilities more widely available to all Google Cloud customers. A longtime Google Cloud partner, Virtru has played a pivotal role in numerous enterprise migrations from Microsoft to Google Cloud, delivering end-to-end encryption and military-grade security with industry-leading ease of use.

By migrating to Google Cloud, Virtru gains access to Google Cloud's scalable and secure global infrastructure to support its rapidly growing customer base. Virtru's data security solutions integrate seamlessly with Google Workspace productivity tools, enabling Google Cloud customers to easily encrypt and protect sensitive data shared through Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar.

The migration of Virtru’s SaaS service from Amazon Web Service to Google Cloud was supported by SADA, An Insight company and global cloud consulting and professional services market leader.

Virtru is a high-growth provider of data-centric security and privacy solutions designed to protect sensitive data wherever it travels - whether within email, files, or SaaS applications. With AES-256 encryption, granular data access controls, and a FedRAMP-authorized platform, Virtru is trusted by over 6,700 global customers to protect highly sensitive and classified data. Virtru’s customer base consists of leading healthcare providers, financial institutions, technology companies, state and local government agencies, and federal agencies. Customers include Verizon, Brown University, the State of Maryland, and the U.S. Air Force Research Lab.

As part of the partnership, Virtru will collaborate with Google Cloud on go-to-market activities to bring Virtru's solutions to new and existing customers via Google Cloud Marketplace, and it will leverage key aspects of Google Cloud's Partner Advantage and ISV Solution Connect program. Virtru will also help customers realize the benefits of Google Cloud’s client-side encryption (CSE) capabilities.

"Migrating our entire software service from AWS to Google Cloud is yet another step in our long history of partnering with Google Cloud to help organizations protect their most sensitive data," said John Ackerly, CEO of Virtru. "Google Cloud's infrastructure provides the scalability, reliability, and security we need to deliver our data protection solutions and privacy controls to thousands of new customers around the world."

“We’re pleased that Virtru has migrated its services to Google Cloud to benefit from our trusted, global infrastructure,” said Vineet Bhan, Head of Global Security Partnerships, at Google Cloud. “Utilizing Google Cloud technologies, Virtru will power new capabilities that can improve how businesses operate and better protect their organizations.”

“Today's data-driven world demands collaboration, but security can't be compromised. Through our partnership with Google Cloud and Virtru, we seamlessly pair advanced encryption with unmatched scalability to make secure information sharing a seamless reality for organizations navigating the evolving compliance landscape,” said Rocky Giglio, Director of Security GTM and Solutions at SADA. “This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering unparalleled data protection for our customers, empowering them to share information securely and unlock the full potential of the cloud."

The partnership reinforces Virtru's commitment to empowering organizations to protect data, maintain privacy, and put users in control. To learn more about the partnership, visit virtru.com/googlepartnership.

About Virtru:

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 6,700 global customers trust Virtru to power their data-centric, Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Leading providers of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit virtru.com.

Contact:

Nick Michael

Virtru

nick.michael@virtru.com