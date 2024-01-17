Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                                                      

CASE#: 24B2000259

TROOPER: Daniel Arrato                                          

STATION: Royalton – B2                   

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 16 January 2024 / 1428

LOCATION: VT Rte 110 near Braman Farm, Chelsea, VT 05038

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Hannelore Boerner

AGE: 86
SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2016 Jeep Patriot

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Driver side damage

 

INJURIES

None

 

HOSPITAL: N/A               

WEATHER: Snowing       

ROAD COND: Snow covered

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 16 January 2024 at approximately 1429 hrs, Vermont State Police - Royalton responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Rte 110 in Chelsea, VT, near Braman Farm. The investigation revealed the operator, Hannelore Boerner, lost control of her vehicle due to the road conditions and left the roadway, rolling the vehicle onto its driver side. Boerner was not injured. The state police was asissted by Chelsea Fire Dept and First Branch Ambulance.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE: N/A          

COURT: N/A

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

Probationary Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 585-0725

 

