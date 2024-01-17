Royalton Barracks // Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B2000259
TROOPER: Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton – B2
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 16 January 2024 / 1428
LOCATION: VT Rte 110 near Braman Farm, Chelsea, VT 05038
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Hannelore Boerner
AGE: 86
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2016 Jeep Patriot
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Driver side damage
INJURIES
None
HOSPITAL: N/A
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD COND: Snow covered
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 16 January 2024 at approximately 1429 hrs, Vermont State Police - Royalton responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Rte 110 in Chelsea, VT, near Braman Farm. The investigation revealed the operator, Hannelore Boerner, lost control of her vehicle due to the road conditions and left the roadway, rolling the vehicle onto its driver side. Boerner was not injured. The state police was asissted by Chelsea Fire Dept and First Branch Ambulance.
COURT ACTION: N
COURT DATE: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
Probationary Trooper Daniel Arrato
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802) 585-0725