Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,231 in the last 365 days.

Epiq Launches Regulatory Risk Insights™ Compliance Solution

Combines real-time notifications with AI-enabled analysis of risk indicators for antitrust and white collar concerns

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today the launch of real-time, data-driven Regulatory Risk Insights™. The antitrust and white collar compliance solution empowers corporate legal departments to identify, measure, and act on organizational risk as it happens.

The solution deploys artificial intelligence and substantive expertise to surface critical intelligence about communications that may create legal liability for corporations. It filters out false positives through AI-based analysis, and then presents the communication thread to analysts – all within 60 seconds of when potential misconduct is sent.  

“Companies have a heightened obligation to investigate potential wrongdoing, and to identify and possibly disclose incidents of illegal conduct to the United States Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, and other regulatory bodies,” said Roger Pilc, Epiq Legal Solutions President and General Manager. “As data volumes and sources increase, our clients look to us for ways to apply technology to what is often a manual auditing process where human compliance analysts must filter through numerous false positive alerts."  

Epiq’s Regulatory Risk Insights™ scans ongoing communications and receives real-time notifications through a direct connection to Microsoft email and Teams, among other data resources. Accuracy of results improve over time as verified positive or negative alerts train the AI models. With this information, corporations can make strategic decisions to quickly address potentially harmful situations and, in some cases, make early applications for leniency.  

“Risk management is of paramount importance to our clients, and we work closely with them to provide guidance on the latest requirements of global regulators,” said Erin Toomey, who leads Epiq’s Global Investigations Practice Group. “It is becoming increasingly burdensome to satisfy regulatory deferred prosecution agreements for white collar compliance, and this tool successfully meets the DOJ’s standard of having a robust, supported, and data-driven compliance solution.”   

Epiq’s Global Investigations Team, comprised of former litigators, law enforcement officers, and experienced data and compliance professionals, understands the pressures and discovery requirements of high stakes compliance reviews and subsequent obligations. Epiq and WorkFusion co-developed and tested this proprietary solution, keeping the needs of corporate legal and compliance departments front and center. WorkFusion’s AI-enabled Digital Workers augment traditional teams by performing highly skilled and decision-centric work. Regulatory Risks Insights can be implemented within the award-winning technology platform Epiq Service Cloud, which powers efficiency and improved outcomes, or within a client’s own technology ecosystem.  

Companies can test this solution on a trial basis by joining Epiq’s Early Adopter Program. For a fixed fee, clients can participate in a 30-day trial that includes real-time analysis of Microsoft 365 emails for up to five US-based employees and delivery of a Regulatory Risk Insights™ Findings Report.  

About Epiq  
Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.  

Press Contact  
Carrie Trent  
Epiq, Director of Communications and Public Relations   
Carrie.Trent@epiqglobal.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Epiq Launches Regulatory Risk Insights™ Compliance Solution

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more