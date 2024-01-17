Surgical Robots Market Size Worth USD 18.46 Billion by 2030; Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Outlook
At CAGR of 19.2%, Surgical Robots Market to Hit USD 18.46 Billion by 2030 on Account of Increasing Surgical Complexities and Expanding Geriatric PopulationAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surgical Robots Market, as indicated by the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 4.52 billion in 2022. Projections suggest that it is poised to reach USD 18.46 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period spanning 2023 to 2030.
According to SNS Insider’s research, the growth drivers propelling the surgical robots market are deeply rooted in technological innovation, the rising complexity of surgical procedures, and the expanding aging population.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Surgical robots represent a groundbreaking advancement in the field of medicine, blending cutting-edge technology with the precision required for intricate surgical procedures. These robotic systems are designed to assist and collaborate with surgeons, enhancing their capabilities and enabling minimally invasive surgeries. One of the main pointers in understanding surgical robots is their ability to provide superior dexterity and precision, translating the surgeon's hand movements into smaller, more controlled actions within the patient's body.
Surgical Robots Market Analysis
The exponential growth of the surgical robots market can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing aging population globally have elevated the demand for precise and efficient surgical interventions. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, have bolstered the capabilities of surgical robots, further driving market growth. Moreover, the rising awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits of robotic-assisted surgeries has spurred greater adoption, propelling the market forward. Furthermore, the demographic shift towards an aging population has catalyzed the demand for surgical robots. The elderly demographic often requires medical interventions for conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic issues, and cancer, where precision and minimal invasiveness are paramount.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
By Component
• Accessories
• Systems
• Services
By Surgery Type
• Gynecology Surgery
• General Surgery
• Neurosurgery
• Orthopedic Surgery
• Other Surgeries
• Urology Surgery
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The ongoing recession has presented a complex scenario for the surgical robots market. On one hand, the economic downturn has led to budget constraints in healthcare spending, potentially slowing down the adoption of expensive robotic systems. However, the recession has also fueled the need for cost-effective and efficient healthcare solutions, making robotic-assisted surgeries an attractive option due to their potential for shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery times. Thus, the impact of the recession on the surgical robots market remains a delicate balance between financial constraints and the demand for streamlined healthcare services.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have sent ripples across various industries, and the surgical robots market is no exception. Disruptions in the supply chain, particularly if key components are sourced from the affected regions, could pose challenges for manufacturers. Conversely, the increased focus on healthcare infrastructure during times of geopolitical instability might drive investments in advanced medical technologies, potentially benefiting the surgical robots market. The overall impact hinges on the duration and severity of the conflict, as well as global responses to mitigate its consequences.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The regional dynamics of the surgical robots market are multifaceted, influenced by factors such as technological advancements, healthcare infrastructure, and regulatory landscapes. In North America, for instance, a robust healthcare system and early adoption of innovative technologies contribute to market growth. In Asia-Pacific, increasing healthcare expenditure and a growing awareness of minimally invasive procedures are driving the demand for surgical robots. Europe, with its emphasis on research and development, remains a key player in shaping the future landscape of surgical robotics.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Stryker Corporation
• Intuitive Surgical
• Smith & Nephew
• TransEnterix Surgical Inc.
• Medrobotics
• Zimmer Biomet
• Renishaw plc.
• THINK Surgical Inc.
• Medtronic
Key Takeaway from Surgical Robots Market Study
• Within the surgical robots market, the accessories segment emerges as a dominant force. These accessories, ranging from advanced end-effectors to intuitive control interfaces, play a crucial role in enhancing the overall functionality and efficacy of surgical robots.
• Simultaneously, the Gynecology Surgery segment stands out as a major contributor to market growth. The precision and dexterity offered by surgical robots make them particularly valuable in gynecological procedures, minimizing invasiveness and optimizing patient outcomes.
Recent Developments Related to Surgical Robots Market
• EndoQuest has successfully raised an impressive $42 million in a recent funding round aimed at advancing their state-of-the-art surgical robotics system. The funding infusion will be strategically channeled into research and development efforts, allowing EndoQuest to refine and expand the capabilities of their surgical robotics system.
• CMR Surgical has secured a staggering $165 million in funding to advance their revolutionary surgical robot technology. The infusion of capital will be strategically deployed to drive further advancements in CMR Surgical's robotic technology.
