Augmented Intelligence Market to Hit USD 80.37 Bn by 2030 Driven by Rising Demand for Data-Driven Insights and ML Growth
Empowering human potential, the major driving force behind the Augmented Intelligence Market is the synergy between human cognition and advanced algorithms.
Fueling innovation, increased data volume and complexity propel the Augmented Intelligence Market to New Heights, enabling sophisticated analysis and decision support.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on SNS Insider’s research, machine learning, a pivotal component of augmented intelligence, continues to evolve rapidly. The development of sophisticated algorithms and models contributes significantly to the expansion of 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭.
— SNS Insider Research
The augmented intelligence market, as indicated by the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 14.60 billion in 2022. Projections anticipate a substantial growth, with an expected value of USD 80.37 billion by 2030, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.76% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1145
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
➤ Amazon Web Services
➤ International Business Machines Corporation
➤ Micron Technology
➤ Microsoft Corporation
➤ QlikTech International AB
➤ Salesforce
➤ Samsung
➤ SAP SE
➤ Sisense
➤ TIBCO Software
➤ Others
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Augmented Intelligence, a cutting-edge field at the intersection of artificial intelligence and human capabilities, is reshaping industries and enhancing decision-making processes. Unlike traditional artificial intelligence, which focuses on automation and replacing human tasks, augmented intelligence aims to amplify human intelligence by leveraging advanced technologies. It involves the collaboration between machines and humans, combining the strengths of both to achieve optimal results.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The augmented intelligence market is poised for exponential growth, driven by several key factors that fuel its adoption across industries. The increasing volume of data generated in today's digital age is pushing organizations to seek advanced analytical tools provided by augmented intelligence, enabling them to derive meaningful insights. The seamless integration of NLP technologies enhances the interaction between humans and machines, enabling more natural and context-aware communication, further driving the demand for augmented intelligence solutions. Augmented intelligence is not confined to a specific sector but spans various industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing, fostering widespread adoption and growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
In the kaleidoscope of technological advancement, the concept of Augmented Intelligence (AI) emerges as a pivotal force, where the synergy between human intellect and artificial capabilities defines a transformative landscape. To navigate this intricate realm, market segmentation becomes the compass, unraveling the nuanced layers that distinguish and delineate the diverse components, technologies, organizational landscapes, and industry verticals within the expansive domain of Augmented Intelligence. Join us on a journey as we explore the stratified dimensions of this dynamic market, where segmentation unveils the blueprint for innovation, collaboration, and the boundless possibilities that lie at the intersection of human and machine intelligence.
➤ 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:
𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The backbone of augmented intelligence, solutions blend human expertise with algorithmic prowess, offering a transformative bridge between data and decision-making.
𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞: Engineered to power AI capabilities, hardware components form the tangible infrastructure supporting the augmentation of human intelligence.
𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦: The digital scaffold, providing the framework for seamless integration and operation, fostering a synergy between human cognition and AI algorithms.
𝐎𝐧-𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞: Grounded in control, on-premise solutions empower organizations to host augmented intelligence systems within their physical infrastructure.
𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: Soaring into the digital stratosphere, cloud-based augmented intelligence offers scalability and accessibility, liberating organizations from physical constraints.
𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: From implementation to support, services encapsulate the human touch, ensuring the effective integration and sustained performance of augmented intelligence solutions.
➤ 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:
𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: The quintessence of AI, machine learning algorithms evolve and adapt, driving the augmentation of human decision-making through pattern recognition and predictive analytics.
𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠: Transforming the linguistic realm, NLP enables machines to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like language, enriching communication and understanding.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: Unleashing the visual realm, computer vision endows machines with the ability to perceive and interpret the world, revolutionizing industries from healthcare to manufacturing.
𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬: A frontier of continuous exploration, diverse technologies contribute to augmented intelligence, expanding its capabilities and applications.
➤ 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:
𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Pioneers of innovation, large enterprises harness augmented intelligence on a grand scale, redefining industries and shaping the future of intelligent decision-making.
𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 & 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Nimbly adapting to change, small and medium-sized enterprises embrace augmented intelligence solutions tailored to their size and operational dynamics, fostering agility and efficiency.
➤ 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:
𝐈𝐓 & 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦: At the forefront of digital evolution, IT and telecom sectors leverage augmented intelligence to optimize operations, enhance cybersecurity, and innovate customer experiences.
𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 & 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞: Redefining the shopping experience, augmented intelligence in retail crafts personalized journeys, streamlines logistics, and elevates customer engagement.
𝐁𝐅𝐒𝐈: In the financial realm, augmented intelligence fortifies decision-making, risk management, and customer interactions, ushering in a new era of precision and efficiency.
𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞: Revolutionizing patient care, augmented intelligence in healthcare improves diagnostics, personalizes treatment plans, and augments research capabilities.
𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠: The backbone of Industry 4.0, augmented intelligence transforms manufacturing, optimizing production processes, ensuring quality control, and driving innovation.
𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞: Powering the evolution of smart vehicles, augmented intelligence enhances safety, navigation, and autonomous capabilities in the automotive sector.
𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬: Beyond the confines of traditional sectors, augmented intelligence infiltrates various domains, fostering innovation and efficiency.
In this tapestry of segmentation, the augmented intelligence market unfolds as a dynamic force shaping industries, fostering innovation, and propelling the collaborative journey of humans and machines towards a future defined by augmented possibilities.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The ongoing recession has presented a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities for the augmented intelligence market. On one hand, organizations are tightening their budgets, leading to delayed or scaled-down adoption of advanced technologies. On the other hand, the need for efficiency and cost-effectiveness is driving businesses to explore innovative solutions offered by augmented intelligence. Companies striving to optimize their operations in the face of economic uncertainties are turning to augmented intelligence for streamlining processes, reducing operational costs, and enhancing productivity.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The geopolitical tensions resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war have ramifications for the augmented intelligence market, influencing its trajectory in unique ways. Political instability and economic uncertainties arising from the conflict may lead to a slowdown in global economic activities. This, in turn, could dampen the enthusiasm for large-scale technology investments, including augmented intelligence. In contrast, heightened geopolitical tensions may drive organizations to prioritize efficiency and strategic decision-making. Augmented intelligence, with its capability to provide real-time insights and assist in complex decision-making, could become a crucial asset during uncertain times.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The North American region is expected to witness substantial growth in the augmented intelligence market, driven by a mature technological landscape, strong investment in research and development, and a high level of awareness among businesses regarding the benefits of augmented intelligence. Europe, with its emphasis on digital transformation and innovation, is poised to be a key player in the market. The region's diverse industries, from automotive to healthcare, are increasingly leveraging augmented intelligence to gain a competitive edge. Rapid economic growth, technological advancements, and a burgeoning start-up ecosystem position the Asia-Pacific region as a significant contributor to the market. Countries like China and India are witnessing increased adoption across industries.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
➤ Within the augmented intelligence market, the machine learning segment is positioned to dominate, owing to its versatility and applicability across various domains. Machine learning algorithms, powered by vast datasets, enable the system to learn and adapt, providing valuable insights and enhancing decision-making processes.
➤ The IT & Telecom sector is at the forefront of augmented intelligence adoption, leveraging the technology to optimize network management, enhance customer experiences, and streamline operations. The sector's data-intensive nature makes augmented intelligence a natural fit, driving its prominence in this dynamic market.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1145
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
➤ The digital whiteboard platform, Stormboard, has launched its latest groundbreaking feature, a Context-Aware Augmented Intelligence Co-Collaborator. This cutting-edge addition promises to revolutionize the way teams collaborate, fostering a more dynamic and intuitive workspace for brainstorming and idea generation.
➤ Asensus Surgical has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA aimed at elevating the augmented intelligence capabilities of the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU). This partnership signifies a significant leap forward in the integration of AI and robotics in the field of surgery.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬- 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
3.4. Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2. Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3. Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
8.1. Solution
8.2. Hardware
8.3. Software Platform
8.4. On-Premise
8.5. Cloud
8.6. Services
𝟗. 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
9.1. Machine Learning
9.2. Natural Language Processing
9.3. Computer Vision
9.4. Others
𝟏𝟎. 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
10.1. Large Organization
10.2. Small & Medium Organization
𝟏𝟏. 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥
11.1. IT & Telecom
11.2. Retail & E-Commerce
11.3. BFSI
11.4. Healthcare
11.5. Manufacturing
11.6. Automotive
11.7. Others
𝟏𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America
12.3. Europe
12.4. Asia-Pacific
12.5. The Middle East & Africa
12.6. Latin America
𝟏𝟑. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
𝟏𝟒. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
𝟏𝟓. 𝐔𝐒𝐄 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟔. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube