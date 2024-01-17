Offshore Drilling Fluid Market Set to Exceed USD 11.05 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Government Investments
The growing government spending for development in the oil & gas industry is expected to increase the demand for offshore drilling fluids, and an increase in drilling activities will offer a variety of growth opportunities for the offshore drilling fluid market in the forecast period.
According to the SNS Insider report, the 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size was valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕.𝟖𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟒% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
• Rapid advancement Oil and Gas industries
• Increased cost efficiency and higher oil prices.
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• The investment cost for drilling
• Increasing concerns regarding the Environmental impact
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞:
• Growing government spending for improvement in the oil and gas sector.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Drilling fluids, also known as drilling mud, play a crucial role in mineral extraction, oil, and gas extraction, and bore wells. These fluids are essential for removing cuttings, lubricating and cooling drilling bits, controlling formation pressure, and maintaining good stability. Offshore drilling fluids serve various purposes as shale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, defoamers, emulsifiers, filtration reducers, breakers, biocides, and weighting agents, using specific additives. The offshore oil rig market's rapid growth brings complexity, making drilling fluids crucial for mitigating challenges and damages. Offshore drilling is inherently more challenging, requiring substantial amounts of drilling fluids for daily extraction activities, thereby fueling market growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The growing government spending for oil and gas industry development is expected to boost the demand for offshore drilling fluids. Investment in oil and gas extraction activities by key players will further drive market growth. However, the industry faces challenges due to the generation of toxic waste during the drilling process, leading to environmental concerns and stringent regulations.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, Oil-based fluids (OBF) dominate the market due to lower corrosion of drilling tools and higher thermal stability. However, stringent environmental regulations may impact its future growth.
𝐁𝐲 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, oil & gas extraction leads the market share, driven by increased activities in offshore rigs.
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, the oil and gas industry had the highest revenue share in 2022, attributed to rising investments in exploration and extraction.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Oil-Based Fluids
• Water-Based Fluids
• Synthetic-Based Fluids
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Maintain Wellbore Stability
• Oil And Gas Extraction
• Mineral Extraction
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲,
• Automotive
• Energy Industry
• Oil & Gas
• Others
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
North America, followed by LAMEA, dominates the market, driven by increased activities in the oil & gas industry and a rising demand for primary energy. Canada's significant oil reserves contribute to the growth in exploration and extraction activities. Europe is predicted to witness substantial expansion, especially in countries like Italy, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, and the UK, fueled by drilling fluid requirements in horizontal wells and growing demand for crude oil.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲:
• Growing emphasis on environmentally sustainable drilling practices fuels offshore drilling fluids market demand.
• Stringent regulations and environmental concerns pose challenges for offshore drilling fluid market growth.
• Oil-based fluids dominate, driven by demand for corrosion-resistant drilling tools and higher thermal stability.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐯 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Halliburtonand Oil States Industries joined forces to streamline deepwater managed pressure drilling equipment installation.
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Transocean Ltd. announced a 21-month program offshore India, contributing an estimated $222 million in backlog.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝, 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐡𝐝, 𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐂, 𝐀𝐤𝐳𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐥 𝐍.𝐕, 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥, 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐔𝐑𝐄 𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐘, 𝐂𝐄𝐒, 𝐘𝐚𝐫𝐚, 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, Baker Hughes Company, TETRA Technologies, Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd, National Energy Services Reunited Corp., China Oilfield Services Limited, ASAP Fluids Pvt. Ltd., TRANSOCEAN LTD, and other players.
