Strategies for Success in the Competitive Automotive Garage Equipment Market

Automotive Garage Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive garage equipment refers to the tools, machines, and other products used in the maintenance or repair of automobiles. This includes tools used for diagnostics, maintenance, and repair. It also includes tools used for lubricating, cleaning, and inspecting vehicle components. Some of the automotive garage equipment include wheel balancer, tire changer, alignment machine, vehicle lift, air compressor, diagnostics scanner, jacks and stands, engine hoist, battery charger, hydraulic fluid extractor, and others. The global automotive garage equipment market has been segmented by different equipment types namely vehicle diagnostic & testing equipment, lifting equipment, wheel & tire service equipment, body shop equipment, washing equipment, and others in the report.

The market growth is attributed to the growing demand for vehicle maintenance, increasing number of vehicles, and rising number of service stations. Increasing demand for technological advancements in garage equipment, such as wheel balancers, wheel aligners, and tire changers, is also expected to drive the growth of the automotive garage equipment market. Furthermore, the increasing number of government initiatives for vehicle safety and emission checks is also expected to fuel the demand for automotive garage equipment. Governments in various countries such as the International Council on Clean Transportation in Europe and National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration in the U.S., Central Pollution Control Board in India, and others have introduced stringent vehicle regulations for vehicle safety and fuel efficiency. Such regulations have compelled automotive garage equipment manufacturers to invest more in advanced equipment to offer efficient repair and maintenance services. As vehicular pollution control is among the major concerns now-a-days, the emission testing equipment are gaining traction in the market. For instance, in September 2022, Continental AG launched two exhaust emissions testers for car workshops namely the DX280 DC and the CCP800 at Automechanika 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany. These products are aimed at equipping the German automotive workshops with upcoming automotive regulations.

Furthermore, the companies need to comply with some regulations related to health and safety, hence the garage should be well-equipped and maintained & inspected regularly. Some of these regulations include the lifting operations and lifting equipment regulations 1998, the provision and use of work equipment regulations to minimize vehicle damage, and others. However, the high cost associated with the installation of garage equipment is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

Digitalization in automotive industry is growing rapidly, therefore the vehicle repair and maintenance required advanced diagnostic tools such as vehicle instrument console, ADAS repair system, and digital lock repair. Moreover, the increasing number of road accidents further generating the need of regular repair and maintenance of vehicles. For instance, in August 2021, Forward Lift Company launched new frame-engaging mobile column lift adapter, that allows technicians to easily lift and repair forklifts.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

𝐁𝐲 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞: The automotive garage equipment market is divided by equipment type; wheel & tire service equipment, lifting equipment, vehicle diagnostic & testing equipment, body shop equipment, washing equipment, and others.

𝐁𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞: The automotive garage equipment market is classified by installation type namely; mobile and fixed.

𝐁𝐲 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞: The automotive garage equipment market is divided by garage type; OEM authorized garages and independent garages.

𝐁𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞: The automotive garage equipment market is classified by vehicle type namely; passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: The automotive garage equipment market is regionally classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and LAMEA. APAC region is expected to grow in automotive garage equipment market during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing number of vehicles on the road. In addition, demand for automotive garage equipment also varies in different countries based on their local regulations and safety standards. Demand is typically highest in densely populated areas where there are more cars and car owners wanting to maintain their vehicles.

There are some important players in the market, such as Con Air Equipment Pvt Ltd., Forward Lift Company, G&P International Machinery Co. Ltd., Huntsman, Nussbaum Automotive Solutions LP, Passca, Samvit Garage Equipments, SARV Garage Equipment, Yantai Hexin Garage Equipment Manufacturer Co., and others. Companies are launching advanced garage equipment to cater the increasing demand from digitized automotive industry and collaborating with small and regional market players to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in December 2021, German workshop and vehicle inspection equipment manufacturer MAHA Mechanical Engineering Haldenwang GmbH announced the acquisition of EWR, a measuring device manufacturer to enhance its product portfolio.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co. Ltd

• Boston Garage Equipment Ltd

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Gray Manufacturing Company Inc.

• Vehicle Service Group

• Istobal S.A.

• Arex Test Systems B.V.

• Continental AG

• MAHA Mechanical Engineering Haldenwan

• GmbH & Co. KG

• VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH