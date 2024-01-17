DELOITTE AWARDS "FASTEST GROWING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY" TO CLOUDOFFIX

the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program Award CloudOffix All In One TX Solution

CloudOffix has been recognized with an award from Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for being among the top 10 fastest-growing technology companies in 2023.

CloudOffix is poised to become one of the locomotives driving the industry forward.” — Gokhan Erdogdu, CEO of CloudOffix