Generator Market 2023-2032 Thrives on Increasing Energy Resilience Needs

Generator Market Size

Global Generator Market 2023-2032 to Witness Robust Growth Amidst Energy Transition

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generators are essential devices that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy, serving as reliable power sources across various applications. These versatile machines play a crucial role in providing electricity during grid outages or in areas with limited access to conventional power infrastructure. Generators find extensive use in both residential and industrial settings, serving as backup power solutions, emergency support systems, and primary power sources in remote locations. As technology advances, generators are incorporating smart features, such as automation and remote monitoring, enhancing their efficiency and ease of use. The market for generators is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demands for energy resilience, rising industrialization, and the integration of renewable and hybrid power solutions to meet evolving energy needs. In the coming years, the generator market is expected to continue its expansion, adapting to the changing landscape of global energy consumption. The generator market was valued at $45.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $74.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

In times of power outages, generators offer a dependable supply of energy, guaranteeing the continuous operation of vital applications. They are employed in a variety of locations, including private residences and big industrial buildings. When there is a power outage, many generators start up automatically, minimizing downtime. Generators are adaptable to diverse applications because of their wide range of sizes and power outputs. Generators provide access to energy in remote and off-grid areas where grid connections are impractical.

Typically, generators need a fuel source, such as gasoline, diesel, or natural gas, which is an ongoing expense and an emissions source. In residential and environmentally sensitive regions, some generators' noise and exhaust emissions might be a problem. For them to work properly when needed, generators need routine maintenance. High-quality generators are pricey, and the total outlay increases due to installation fees. Because of their limited operating time and need for frequent refilling, portable generators.

There is a rising need for generators in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors as power reliability becomes more crucial. In times of low renewable energy output, generators serve as a backup power source, enhancing renewable energy systems. Generators offer the chance to bring electricity to isolated areas.

The generator market is studied on the basis of type, voltage rating, application, end-use industry, and region. By type, the generator market is divided into diesel, gas, propane, dual fuel, and hybrid. The diesel segment is projected to offer the highest generator market opportunities for growth. Based on the voltage rating, the market is divided into below 100 kVA, 100 kVA to 350 kVA, 350 kVA to 1000 kVA, and above 1,000 kVA. The 350 kVA to 1000 kVA dominated the market for 2022, and the same is projected to grow at the highest pace during the projection period.

By application, the market is categorized into backup power, continuous power, and peak shaving power. The continuous power segment is projected to maintain its dominance over the market during the projection period. By end-use industry, the market is further segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment is projected to dominate the growth of the market in 2022 as well as continue the same over the projection years. By region, the generator market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market growth for 2022. It is also expected to maintain its dominance during the projection period.

The drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the generator market scope. This report further highlights the key generator market trends and areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder. The report features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of key players to increase their market share and sustain the intense competition in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Generator industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

• Cummins Inc.

• Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

• ABB Ltd.

• Su-Kam

• Caterpillar

• General Electric

• AKSA POWER GENERATION

• Kohler Co.

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Generac Holdings Inc.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

- 𝐈𝐄𝐂 𝟔𝟎𝟎𝟑𝟒 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬: The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 60034 series of standards covers rotating electrical machines, including generators. It sets requirements for electrical, mechanical, and thermal characteristics, as well as testing methods.

- 𝐈𝐒𝐎 𝟖𝟓𝟐𝟖 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬: The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 8528 series consists of standards for reciprocating internal combustion engine generator sets. These standards specify performance requirements and testing procedures.

- 𝐈𝐒𝐎 𝟖𝟓𝟐𝟖-𝟏: Part 1 of ISO 8528 focuses on the general requirements for generator sets, including definitions, performance characteristics, and testing.

- 𝐈𝐒𝐎 𝟖𝟓𝟐𝟖-𝟐: Part 2 of ISO 8528 provides specific requirements for reciprocating internal combustion engine generator sets, including those driven by diesel or gas engines.

- 𝐈𝐒𝐎 𝟖𝟓𝟐𝟖-𝟑: Part 3 of ISO 8528 covers generator sets powered by steam turbines. It includes performance characteristics and test methods for these systems.

- 𝐈𝐒𝐎 𝟖𝟓𝟐𝟖-𝟓: Part 5 of ISO 8528 is dedicated to generator sets powered by gas turbines. It sets performance and test requirements for such systems.

- 𝐈𝐒𝐎 𝟖𝟓𝟐𝟖-𝟔: Part 6 of ISO 8528 addresses generator sets with internal combustion engines and variable speed systems, focusing on performance characteristics and testing.

- 𝐈𝐒𝐎 𝟖𝟓𝟐𝟖-𝟖:Part 8 of ISO 8528 deals with generator sets with reciprocating internal combustion engines and rotating electrical machines, providing performance and testing guidelines.

- 𝐈𝐒𝐎 𝟖𝟓𝟐𝟖-𝟗: Part 9 of ISO 8528 pertains to generator sets with reciprocating internal combustion engines and asynchronous alternators, covering performance characteristics and testing.

- 𝐈𝐒𝐎 𝟖𝟓𝟐𝟖-𝟏𝟎: Part 10 of ISO 8528 addresses generator sets with reciprocating internal combustion engines and synchronous alternators, specifying performance and test requirements.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- By type, the diesel segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 5.2%, in terms of during the generator market forecast period.

- By voltage rating, the 350 kVA to 1000 kVA segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of during the generator market forecast period.

- Depending on the application, the continuous power segment dominated the generator market share in 2022.

- By end-use industry, the industrial segment dominated the generator market growth at a CAGR of 5.0% in 2022.

- By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the generator market size and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

