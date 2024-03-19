Total Secure Technology Secures Preferred Member Status with MSPAA, Paving the Way for Unparalleled Managed Services
Total Secure Technology has long been at the forefront of technological innovation, and is a Preferred Member with MSPAA
Being recognized as a Preferred Member by MSPAA is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Secure Technology (TST) proudly announces its elevation to Preferred Member status with the prestigious Managed Service Provider Association of America (MSPAA). This strategic alliance propels TST to new heights, reinforcing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge managed services and solidifying our position as an industry trailblazer.
Jon Cooper - CEO
Jake Charen, Chief Operating Officer of the MSPAA, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We're thrilled to welcome Total Secure Technology as a Preferred Member. TST's dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with MSPAA's mission, and we see this collaboration as a game-changer for the managed services landscape."
Jon Cooper, of Total Secure Technology, echoed the sentiment, saying, "Being recognized as a Preferred Member by MSPAA is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence. This partnership empowers us to elevate our service offerings, providing clients with unparalleled solutions and setting new industry standards."
Total Secure Technology has long been at the forefront of technological innovation, and the Preferred Member status with MSPAA is a testament to their commitment to pushing boundaries. This collaboration unlocks exclusive opportunities for clients, ensuring they receive not just managed services, but a transformative partnership geared towards maximizing their digital potential.
As they embark on this exciting journey with MSPAA, Total Secure Technology clients can anticipate a surge in innovation, a heightened level of service, and a strategic approach to addressing their unique business needs. This partnership isn't just about recognition; it's about amplifying our collective impact on the future of managed services.
About Total Secure Technology:
Total Secure Technology (TST) is not just a Managed Service Provider; we are architects of digital transformation. Our Preferred Member status with MSPAA reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. Discover a new era of managed services with Total Secure Technology.
For more information about ILG, visit totalsecuretech.com
About the MSPAA:
MSPAA offers essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches nearly 100,000 email subscribers.
For more information about MSPAA, visit https://mspaa.net
Jon Cooper
Total Secure Technology
TST Interview - March 20th, 2024