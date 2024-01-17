A pivotal moment in Việt Nam - Romania cooperation: Ambassador

VIETNAM, January 17 - Romanian Ambassador to Việt Nam Cristina Romila talks to the media about Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's visit to Romania.

Việt Nam-Romania cooperation has been progressing well. Can you outline the significant achievements the two countries have attained recently?

Over the past five years, there has been a profound reaffirmation of the traditional friendship between the two countries. This has been achieved through the promotion of high-level delegation exchanges and cooperation to address major challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the evacuation of over 1,000 Vietnamese citizens from the Ukraine conflict.

I would like to highlight recent high-level meetings between Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis and Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, occurring on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA - September 2023) and the ASEAN - European Union (EU) Commemorative Summit in Brussels, Belgium (December 2022). Also, a phone call between the President of Việt Nam and the Romanian President (July 2021).

Political and diplomatic dialogue has seen significant developments, particularly at the European Union level, reflected in economic cooperation. Notably, Romania's achievements during its EU Council Presidency include the signing of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) in June 2019. Romania was among the first EU member states to ratify the IPA.

People's diplomacy has thrived post-COVID-19, promoting cultural, academic, and business exchanges. Over 30 Romanian universities' representatives have visited Việt Nam, and the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra is set to perform in Hà Nội and Đà Lạt in 2022 and 2023. Economic delegations have explored opportunities to deepen bilateral economic cooperation.

With the achievements in bilateral cooperation, what are your expectations for the official visit to Romania by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính?

The visit will further enhance Prime Minister-level dialogue between Romania and Việt Nam, following recent contacts in 2016 and 2019. It symbolises the strong people-to-people ties that have underpinned bilateral relations over the past 74 years. We are honoured that Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính studied in Romania.

Many areas of common interest will facilitate a successful and substantive visit. We anticipate progress in projects and bilateral legal cooperation frameworks. The visit has the potential to be an important milestone in industry cooperation, enhancing understanding of each other's priorities and interests.

What are the key and priority areas of cooperation between the two countries to promote the relationship in the coming time?

Firstly, we emphasise the excellent results from the 17th meeting of the Việt Nam-Romania Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation in Hà Nội last November at the ministerial level.

The two sides agreed on significant cooperation mechanisms in areas of common interest such as trade, agriculture, sanitation, energy, labour, science, technology, and culture.

Romania can be a gateway to bring Vietnamese goods into Europe, similar to Việt Nam creating conditions for Romania to enter the ASEAN market.

We need to effectively leverage the EVFTA to open each other's market and attract investment in areas of mutual interest. — VNS