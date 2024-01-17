Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,287 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Temporarily Waves Regulations on Nebraska’s Power Providers’ Ability to Produce Electricity

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

 

Gov. Pillen Temporarily Waves Regulations on Nebraska’s Power Providers’ Ability to Produce Electricity 

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued Executive Order 24-2 to produce and preserve electricity in the face of energy demands resulting from the recent snowstorm and subzero temperatures. Power providers are permitted to take steps necessary to meet ongoing demands. At the same time, entities with an ability to generate electricity are asked to take actions that will ensure preservation of the electrical grid.

The Governor’s order is effective immediately and will remain in effect through February 16, 2924, at 11:59 pm.

The complete text of the executive order is attached.

 

EO 24-2 - Meeting Power Demands Due to the State of Emergency.pdf

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Temporarily Waves Regulations on Nebraska’s Power Providers’ Ability to Produce Electricity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more