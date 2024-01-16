City opening overflow shelter at University Community of Christ

Today, the City of Lawrence is opening an additional overflow shelter at the University Community of Christ, 1900 University Drive. The new location will be able to serve 25 people. The City is partnering with the Red Cross for operations at the shelter.

The emergency shelter at University Community of Christ will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. when additional overflow is needed. Guests do not need to be referred by LCS first. We will accept walk-ins.

If you need help or know someone who needs help finding indoor shelter or getting transportation to indoor shelter, contact our staff for emergency assistance:

Misty Bosch-Hastings available at (785) 760-1481

Cicely Thornton available at (785) 813-9483

The shelter at University Community of Christ is the third overflow shelter in our community. We also continue to operate the shelters at Santa Fe Depot (can serve 40 people) and First United Methodist Church (can serve 25 people). The primary winter emergency shelter is Lawrence Community Shelter, which can serve up to 140 people.

Volunteers are needed to help run these shelters! We’re hosting a volunteer training at 4:30 TODAY at the University Community of Christ. No need to sign up for training — please come if you’re considering volunteering at any emergency shelter.

Sign up for volunteer shifts at the links below:

The City will continue to share information about emergency shelter response throughout the coming days.

Media Contact: Cori Wallace, Director of Communications & Community Relations

City of Lawrence

785-764-8779

cwallace@lawrenceks.org

