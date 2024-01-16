Governor Mills Directs State Offices to Close Early Today

MAINE, January 16 - Back to current news.

January 16, 2024



Governor Janet Mills announced today that she has directed State of Maine offices to close early today, Tuesday, January 16, 2024, to allow state employees to travel home safely in the snowstorm. At her direction, State of Maine offices are closed immediately.

"I have directed State of Maine offices to close immediately so that State employees can get home safely before dark," said Governor Janet Mills. "I urge all Maine people to drive home with caution this evening and to give plenty of space to plow trucks and first responders working to keep us safe."

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT), Maine's electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep Maine people safe.