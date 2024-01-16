California Water Service Group Opens 11th Annual College Scholarship Program Offering $80,000 in Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) is now accepting applications for its 11th annual College Scholarship Program cycle, one of the ways that the utility demonstrates its commitment to improving the lives of those it serves. Residents living in areas served by its California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington subsidiaries are encouraged to apply for part of the $80,000 in award money.



Four $10,000 scholarships will be awarded, along with additional scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000, for the 2024-2025 academic year. Eligible applicants must plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school next school year. Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need.

“Investing in the education of tomorrow’s leaders is one of the most impactful ways to improve the quality of life in the communities that we serve,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “College is expensive, and to keep costs from being such an obstacle, we are pleased to be able to help some of our local, hard-working students realize their dreams of higher education.”

The annual scholarships are part of Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To date, Group has provided $675,000 in scholarships to students through the program.

To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, students may visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/calwaterscholarships. The application period will close on Sunday, March 28, 2024. Winners will be announced in the summer.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Group apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, Group’s 1,200+ employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Group’s strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

*California Water Service received the highest score in the West Large segment of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study of customers’ satisfaction nationally among water customers in the US. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Media Contact

Yvonne Kingman

ykingman@calwater.com

310-257-1434