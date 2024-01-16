Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,323 in the last 365 days.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market’s Continued Listing Requirements After receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value Deficiency

Singapore., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously disclosed, EUDA Health Holdings Limited (“EUDA” and the “Company”) received a written notice from Nasdaq on January 9, 2024 indicating that the Company had failed to maintain a minimum market value of listed securities of $35 million over the previous 30 consecutive business days (the “MVLS Requirement”) as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).

On January 16, 2024, the Company received a written notice from Nasdaq stating that the Company’s Market Value of Listed Securities has been $35 million or greater for ten consecutive business days from January 2 to January 16, 2024, and therefore the Company has regained compliance with the MVLS requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Dr. Kelvin Chen
Chief Executive Officer
EUDA Health Holdings Limited
kelvin@euda.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

EUDA Health Holdings Limited Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market’s Continued Listing Requirements After receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value Deficiency

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more