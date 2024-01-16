Successful Budgeting & Financial Planning for the New Year

The most common reasons people stop budgeting are that they tried to reach their financial goals too fast or saved too hard. Built up despair about not reaching unrealistic financial goals is stressful and often results in giving up on your budget altogether. Make sure to check your budget every week and update it every month. Each month is different, so be ready to be flexible should your financial situation change, such as losing your job or a rent increase, or unexpected expenses arise, such as a medical emergency or expensive car repair.