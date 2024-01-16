Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,308 in the last 365 days.

SB753 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-16

WISCONSIN, January 16 - An Act to renumber and amend 82.08 (5) and 84.18 (8); and to create 82.08 (5) (b) and 84.18 (8) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: supervision of local bridge projects funded under certain local bridge maintenance programs. (FE)

Status: S - Transportation and Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb753

You just read:

SB753 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more