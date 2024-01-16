WISCONSIN, January 16 - An Act to renumber and amend 82.08 (5) and 84.18 (8); and to create 82.08 (5) (b) and 84.18 (8) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: supervision of local bridge projects funded under certain local bridge maintenance programs. (FE)
Status: S - Transportation and Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb753
You just read:
SB753 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-16
