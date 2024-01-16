Submit Release
AB935 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-16

WISCONSIN, January 16 - An Act to amend 20.370 (4) (hq) and 20.370 (4) (mq) of the statutes; Relating to: funding for education on solid waste reduction, recovery, and recycling and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Environment

