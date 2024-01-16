Submit Release
AB936 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-16

WISCONSIN, January 16 - An Act to amend 157.06 (20); and to create 71.10 (5w) and 343.175 (1x) of the statutes; Relating to: electing to be a donor of an anatomical gift when filing income tax returns. (FE)

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

