WISCONSIN, January 16 - An Act to amend 157.06 (20); and to create 71.10 (5w) and 343.175 (1x) of the statutes; Relating to: electing to be a donor of an anatomical gift when filing income tax returns. (FE)
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab936
You just read:
AB936 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-16
