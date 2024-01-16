Submit Release
SmartCentres Declares Distribution for January 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of January 2024 of $0.15417 per unit, representing $1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on February 15, 2024 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2024.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

For more information, visit www.smartcentres.com or please contact:

Mitchell Goldhar     
Executive Chairman and CEO
(905) 326-6400 ext. 7674
mgoldhar@smartcentres.com   		  Peter Slan
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 326-6400 ext. 7571
pslan@smartcentres.com
     



