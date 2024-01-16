Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,309 in the last 365 days.

River Valley Community Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter and Annual Results (Unaudited)

YUBA CITY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended and year ended December 31, 2023. The full earnings release can be found on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at Investor Relations - River Valley Community Bank.

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, and Depositaccounts.com and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

  • 1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA
  • 580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA
  • 905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA
  • 904 B Street, Marysville, CA
  • 401 Ryland Street, Ste. 205, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office)
  • 1508 Eureka Rd., Ste. 100, Roseville, CA (Loan Production Office)

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.


Primary Logo

You just read:

River Valley Community Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter and Annual Results (Unaudited)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more