Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) (“Park” or the “Company”) today announced the tax reporting information for its 2023 cash distributions on its Common Stock.



The distributions, totaling $2.15 per share, were paid as follows: $0.15 on April 17, 2023; $0.15 on July 17, 2023; $0.15 on October 16, 2023; $0.77 on January 16, 2024, and $0.93 on January 16, 2024.

For income tax purposes, the dividends for 2023, totaling $2.15 per share, are classified as $2.15 (100%) Total capital gain distribution.

The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company's 2023 dividends:

2023 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Common Stock: PK CUSIP: 700517 105

Record Date Payable

Date Dividend per

Share Total ordinary

dividends (box 1a) Total capital gain

distr. (box 2a) Section199A

dividends (box 5) March 31, 2023 April 17,

2023 $0.15 $0.00 $0.15 $0.00 June 30, 2023 July 17,

2023 $0.15 $0.00 $0.15 $0.00 September 29, 2023 October 16,

2023 $0.15 $0.00 $0.15 $0.00 December 29, 2023 January 16,

2024 $0.77 $0.00 $0.77 $0.00 December 29, 2023 January 16,

2024 $0.93 $0.00 $0.93 $0.00 Totals $2.15 $0.00 $2.15 $0.00

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

For more information, contact:

Ian Weissman

Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy

571-302-5591

iweissman@pkhotelsandresorts.com

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at www.pkhotelsandresorts.com