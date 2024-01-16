CubeSmart Announces Tax Allocations of 2023 Distributions

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced today the tax allocations of its 2023 distributions for CubeSmart Common Shares of Beneficial Interest.



The 2023 distributions paid with respect to CubeSmart common stock (CUSIP #229663-109 and traded under ticker symbol CUBE) are as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution per Share



Ordinary Dividend (Box 1a)

Total Capital Gain

(Box 2a)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(1)

(Box 2b) Nondividend Distribution (Box 3)

Section 199A

Dividend(2) (Box 5)

Section 897 Capital Gains (Box 2f)

1/3/2023 1/17/2023 $ 0.49 $ 0.490000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.490000 $ 0.000000 4/3/2023 4/17/2023 $ 0.49 $ 0.490000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.490000 $ 0.000000 7/3/2023 7/17/2023 $ 0.49 $ 0.490000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.490000 $ 0.000000 10/2/2023 10/16/2023 $ 0.49 $ 0.490000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.490000 $ 0.000000 $ 1.96 $ 1.960000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 1.960000 $ 0.000000

Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a. Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a.

The fourth quarter 2023 distribution made to holders of record of common shares as of January 2, 2024 is considered a 2024 distribution for federal income tax purposes.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

