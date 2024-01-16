Submit Release
Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

Montrouge, France, January 16, 2024

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF.

Under the liquidity contract between DBV Technologies and NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023:

  • 222,988 DBV Technologies shares,
  • € 150,264.71.

When the liquidity contract with ODDO BHF was implemented, as of July 1, 2018, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

  • 41,159 DBV Technologies shares,
  • € 432,367.25.

Over the period from July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, the following transactions were executed:

  • 1,355 buy transactions,
  • 998 sales transactions.

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 376,978 shares and € 911,734.76 on purchases,
  • 303,962 shares and € 744,017.58 on sales.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, and is DBV Technologies’ method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies’ food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

