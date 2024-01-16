Submit Release
Elme Communities to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, February 15th

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (“Elme”) (NYSE:ELME), a value-oriented multifamily owner and operator, will release fourth quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, February 15, 2024. A conference call to discuss these results will be conducted on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 10:00 am ET. There will also be a live, listen-only webcast presentation. Conference call and webcast access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062
International Toll Number: 973-528-0011
Entry Code 558089
Webcast: ir.elmecommunities.com
 

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, March 01, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010
International Toll Number: 919-882-2331
Conference ID: 49686
Webcast Replay: ir.elmecommunities.com
 

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Amy Hopkins
202-774-3253
ahopkins@elmecommunities.com


