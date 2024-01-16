Quarterly Report Investor Webinar
QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL
Perth, Western Australia/January 17, 2024/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its December 2023 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Wednesday January 24, 2024.
CALL DETAILS
Australia: Wednesday January 24, 2024
Perth – 6:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am
Canada: Tuesday January 23, 2024
Vancouver – 2:00pm
Toronto – 5:00pm
UK: Tuesday January 23, 2024
London – 10:00pm
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3puWYfHcSVyB8ddNzb2ytA
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 893 3014 5956
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
|Location
|Australia
|Singapore
|Canada
|USA
|New Zealand
|United Kingdom
|Dial in Number
|+61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005
|+65 3165 1065
|+1 778 907 2071
|+1 669 900 9128
|+64 9 884 6780
|+44 203 901 7895
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/keGBWoa4iM
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Executive Chairman.