2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program – Amendment #6 and Program of Projects for the Lawrence Transit System

The 15-day public comment period for this TIP Amendment starts on January 16 and will end on January 31. This TIP Amendment will come before the Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Policy Board for approval on February 15, 2024. The TIP is a multi-year listing of federally funded and/or regionally significant transportation improvement projects. This public notice on the TIP development process satisfies the FTA’s Program of Projects requirements for the Lawrence Transit System.

Approval of this TIP Amendment will include the addition and revision of costs and schedules for roadway, and bicycle/pedestrian projects. Changes to the TIP text and project tables are being made to reflect these changes and to maintain the fiscally constrained status of this document. Public comments received will be reported and considered by the MPO Policy Board where decisions pertaining to revising this document will be made prior to final approval.

The items included in this TIP Amendment can be viewed online at: www.lawrenceks.org/mpo/tip; a paper copy will be available at Lawrence City Hall Riverfront – Planning & Development Services Office (1 Riverfront Plaza, Suite 320).

Written comments may be emailed to mpo@lawrenceks.org or mailed to the Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization, PO Box 708, Lawrence, KS 66044-0708.

