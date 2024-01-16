Submit Release
Public Incentives Review Committee January 24 Agenda

The  Public Incentives Review Committee will meet at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Committee members will be participating virtually and virtual participation is allowed for any participant, including staff and the public. Some staff will be present in the room while others will participate virtually. Individuals may join the meeting virtually by Zoom or in person.

Live public comment can be made in person at City Hall or virtually using the Zoom link provided below. To observe this meeting live, visit the Live Video Stream or the City’s YouTube Channel.  Any individual wishing to join the virtual meeting or provide public comment must register by clicking on the following link: Virtual Meeting Registration via Zoom.

The agenda and background materials can be found at https://lawrenceks.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=5631

For more information, contact Sam Camp, Staff Liaison, 785.832.3484 / scamp@lawrenceks.org.

