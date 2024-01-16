Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,517 in the last 365 days.

Euroseas Ltd. to Participate at Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Series

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it will participate in Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Webinar Series.

On Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time and 4:00 PM Central European Time, its senior management team will go through a presentation on the Company’s current operations, business development, growth prospects and sector outlook.

You can register for the company presentation webinar below:

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time and 4:00 PM Central European Time
Speakers: Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO
Dr. Tasos Aslidis, Treasurer and CFO

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N083G2nZRCS_sWiounV2_Q#

On the registration page, please register for the presentation slated for January 18, 2024 at 10 am ET.

Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation with the link to click on for the respective presentation you signed up for.

LIVE Q&A SESSION – Submitting Questions

Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email webinars@capitallink.com.

1-ON-1 MEETINGS

Institutional Investors can request 1-on-1 meeting(s) with company management by emailing shipping@capitallink.com.

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company has a fleet of 19 vessels, including 12 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 19 containerships have a cargo capacity of 58,861 teu. After the delivery of seven feedercontainership newbuildings in 2024, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 26 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 75,461 teu.

Visit our website www.euroseas.gr

Company Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media
   
Tasos Aslidis Nicolas Bornozis
Chief Financial Officer Markella Kara
Euroseas Ltd. Capital Link, Inc.
11 Canterbury Lane, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
Watchung, NJ 07069 New York, NY 10169
Tel. (908) 301-9091 Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: aha@euroseas.gr E-mail: euroseas@capitallink.com




Primary Logo

You just read:

Euroseas Ltd. to Participate at Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Series

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more