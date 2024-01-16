Risks with Exactech Equinoxe Shoulder System with Defective Packaging - FDA Safety Communication

|314-01-02
|GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature, Small
|10885862084408
|314-01-03
|GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature, Medium
|10885862084415
|314-01-04
|GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature, Large
|10885862084422
|314-01-12
|GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Small
|10885862084439
|314-01-13
|GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Medium
|10885862084446
|314-01-14
|GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Large
|10885862084453
|314-01-15
|GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Extra Large
|10885862084460
|314-02-02
|GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature, Small
|10885862084477
|314-02-03
|GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature, Medium
|10885862084484
|314-02-04
|GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature, Large
|10885862084491
|314-02-12
|GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Small
|10885862084507
|314-02-13
|GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Medium
|10885862084514
|314-02-14
|GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Large
|10885862084521
|314-02-15
|GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Extra Large
|10885862084538
|314-02-22
|GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, Small, 8°,LEFT
|10885862175052
|314-02-23
|GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, Medium, 8°,LEFT
|10885862175069
|314-02-24
|GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, Large, 8°,LEFT
|10885862175076
|314-02-25
|GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, Extra Large, 8°,LEFT
|10885862175083
|314-02-32
|GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, Small, 8°,RIGHT
|10885862175090
|314-02-33
|GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, Medium, 8°,RIGHT
|10885862175106
|314-02-34
|GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, Large, 8°,RIGHT
|10885862175113
|314-02-35
|GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, Extra Large, 8°,RIGHT
|10885862175120
|314-04-22
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Small, 12°,LEFT
|10885862199553
|314-04-23
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Medium, 12°,LEFT
|10885862199560
|314-04-24
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Large, 12°,LEFT
|10885862199577
|314-04-25
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Extra Large, 12°,LEFT
|10885862199584
|314-04-32
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Small, 12°,RIGHT
|10885862198495
|314-04-33
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Medium, 12°,RIGHT
|10885862198501
|314-04-34
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Large, 12°,RIGHT
|10885862198518
|314-04-35
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Extra Large, 12°,RIGHT
|10885862198525
|314-06-22
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Small, 16°,LEFT
|10885862228307
|314-06-23
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Medium, 16°,LEFT
|10885862228314
|314-06-24
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Large, 16°,LEFT
|10885862228321
|314-06-25
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Extra Large, 16°,LEFT
|10885862228338
|314-06-32
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Small, 16°,RIGHT
|10885862228345
|314-06-33
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Medium, 16°,RIGHT
|10885862228352
|314-06-34
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Large, 16°,RIGHT
|10885862228369
|314-06-35
|GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Extra Large, 16°,RIGHT
|10885862228376
|314-13-02
|CAGE GLENOID, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature,Small
|10885862172679
|314-13-03
|CAGE GLENOID, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature,Medium
|10885862172686
|314-13-04
|CAGE GLENOID, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature,Large
|10885862172709
|314-13-13
|CAGE GLENOID, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature,Medium
|10885862172693
|314-13-14
|CAGE GLENOID, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature,Large
|10885862172716
|314-13-15
|CAGE GLENOID, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature,Extra Large
|10885862172723
|314-13-22
|CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, Left, Small
|10885862196163
|314-13-23
|CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, Left, Medium
|10885862196170
|314-13-24
|CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, Left, Large
|10885862200983
|314-13-25
|CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, EXTRA LARGE,Left
|10885862200990
|314-13-32
|CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, Right, Small
|10885862201003
|314-13-33
|CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, Right, Medium
|10885862201010
|314-13-34
|CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, Right, Large
|10885862201027
|314-13-35
|CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, EXTRA LARGE,Right
|10885862201034
|320-36-00
|REVERSE SHOULDER,36mm Humeral Liner,+0mm
|10885862086617
|320-36-03
|REVERSE SHOULDER,36mm Humeral Liner,+2.5mm
|10885862086624
|320-36-10
|REVERSE SHOULDER,36mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+0mm
|10885862086631
|320-36-13
|REVERSE SHOULDER,36mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+2.5mm
|10885862086648
|320-38-00
|REVERSE SHOULDER,38mm Humeral Liner,+0mm
|10885862086655
|320-38-03
|REVERSE SHOULDER,38mm Humeral Liner,+2.5mm
|10885862086662
|320-38-10
|REVERSE SHOULDER,38mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+0mm
|10885862086679
|320-38-13
|REVERSE SHOULDER,38mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+2.5mm
|10885862086686
|320-40-00
|Humeral Liner
|10885862535030
|320-40-03
|Humeral Liner
|10885862535047
|320-40-10
|Constrained Humeral Liner
|10885862535054
|320-40-13
|Constrained Humeral Liner
|10885862535061
|320-42-00
|REVERSE SHOULDER,42mm Humeral Liner,+0mm
|10885862086693
|320-42-03
|REVERSE SHOULDER,42mm Humeral Liner,+2.5mm
|10885862086709
|320-42-10
|REVERSE SHOULDER,42mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+0mm
|10885862086716
|320-42-13
|REVERSE SHOULDER,42mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+2.5mm
|10885862086723
|320-44-00
|Humeral Liner
|10885862538413
|320-44-03
|Humeral Liner
|10885862538420
|320-44-10
|Constrained Humeral Liner
|10885862538437
|320-44-13
|Constrained Humeral Liner
|10885862538444
|320-46-00
|REVERSE SHOULDER,46mm Humeral Liner,+0mm
|10885862086730
|320-46-03
|REVERSE SHOULDER,46mm Humeral Liner,+2.5mm
|10885862086747
|320-46-10
|REVERSE SHOULDER,46mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+0mm
|10885862086754
|320-46-13
|REVERSE SHOULDER,46mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+2.5mm
|10885862086761