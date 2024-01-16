Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,507 in the last 365 days.

Risks with Exactech Equinoxe Shoulder System with Defective Packaging - FDA Safety Communication

314-01-02 GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature, Small 10885862084408 314-01-03 GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature, Medium 10885862084415 314-01-04 GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature, Large 10885862084422 314-01-12 GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Small 10885862084439 314-01-13 GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Medium 10885862084446 314-01-14 GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Large 10885862084453 314-01-15 GLENOID,KEELED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Extra Large 10885862084460 314-02-02 GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature, Small 10885862084477 314-02-03 GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature, Medium 10885862084484 314-02-04 GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature, Large 10885862084491 314-02-12 GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Small 10885862084507 314-02-13 GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Medium 10885862084514 314-02-14 GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Large 10885862084521 314-02-15 GLENOID,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature, Extra Large 10885862084538 314-02-22 GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, Small, 8°,LEFT 10885862175052 314-02-23 GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, Medium, 8°,LEFT 10885862175069 314-02-24 GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, Large, 8°,LEFT 10885862175076 314-02-25 GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, Extra Large, 8°,LEFT 10885862175083 314-02-32 GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, Small, 8°,RIGHT 10885862175090 314-02-33 GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, Medium, 8°,RIGHT 10885862175106 314-02-34 GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, Large, 8°,RIGHT 10885862175113 314-02-35 GLENOID, POSTERIOR AUGMENT,PEGGED, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, Extra Large, 8°,RIGHT 10885862175120 314-04-22 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Small, 12°,LEFT 10885862199553 314-04-23 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Medium, 12°,LEFT 10885862199560 314-04-24 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Large, 12°,LEFT 10885862199577 314-04-25 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Extra Large, 12°,LEFT 10885862199584 314-04-32 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Small, 12°,RIGHT 10885862198495 314-04-33 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Medium, 12°,RIGHT 10885862198501 314-04-34 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Large, 12°,RIGHT 10885862198518 314-04-35 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Extra Large, 12°,RIGHT 10885862198525 314-06-22 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Small, 16°,LEFT 10885862228307 314-06-23 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Medium, 16°,LEFT 10885862228314 314-06-24 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Large, 16°,LEFT 10885862228321 314-06-25 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Extra Large, 16°,LEFT 10885862228338 314-06-32 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Small, 16°,RIGHT 10885862228345 314-06-33 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Medium, 16°,RIGHT 10885862228352 314-06-34 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Large, 16°,RIGHT 10885862228369 314-06-35 GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, PEGGED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, FOR CEMENTED USE ONLY, Extra Large, 16°,RIGHT 10885862228376 314-13-02 CAGE GLENOID, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature,Small 10885862172679 314-13-03 CAGE GLENOID, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature,Medium 10885862172686 314-13-04 CAGE GLENOID, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44 head, alpha curvature,Large 10885862172709 314-13-13 CAGE GLENOID, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature,Medium 10885862172693 314-13-14 CAGE GLENOID, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature,Large 10885862172716 314-13-15 CAGE GLENOID, CEMENTED,Mates with 47, 50, 53 head, beta curvature,Extra Large 10885862172723 314-13-22 CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, Left, Small 10885862196163 314-13-23 CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, Left, Medium 10885862196170 314-13-24 CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, Left, Large 10885862200983 314-13-25 CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, EXTRA LARGE,Left 10885862200990 314-13-32 CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 38, 41, 44, 47 head, Right, Small 10885862201003 314-13-33 CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 41, 44, 47, 50 head, Right, Medium 10885862201010 314-13-34 CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, Right, Large 10885862201027 314-13-35 CAGE GLENOID,POSTERIOR AUGMENT, CEMENTED,Mates with 44, 47, 50, 53 head, EXTRA LARGE,Right 10885862201034 320-36-00 REVERSE SHOULDER,36mm Humeral Liner,+0mm 10885862086617 320-36-03 REVERSE SHOULDER,36mm Humeral Liner,+2.5mm 10885862086624 320-36-10 REVERSE SHOULDER,36mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+0mm 10885862086631 320-36-13 REVERSE SHOULDER,36mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+2.5mm 10885862086648 320-38-00 REVERSE SHOULDER,38mm Humeral Liner,+0mm 10885862086655 320-38-03 REVERSE SHOULDER,38mm Humeral Liner,+2.5mm 10885862086662 320-38-10 REVERSE SHOULDER,38mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+0mm 10885862086679 320-38-13 REVERSE SHOULDER,38mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+2.5mm 10885862086686 320-40-00 Humeral Liner 10885862535030 320-40-03 Humeral Liner 10885862535047 320-40-10 Constrained Humeral Liner 10885862535054 320-40-13 Constrained Humeral Liner 10885862535061 320-42-00 REVERSE SHOULDER,42mm Humeral Liner,+0mm 10885862086693 320-42-03 REVERSE SHOULDER,42mm Humeral Liner,+2.5mm 10885862086709 320-42-10 REVERSE SHOULDER,42mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+0mm 10885862086716 320-42-13 REVERSE SHOULDER,42mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+2.5mm 10885862086723 320-44-00 Humeral Liner 10885862538413 320-44-03 Humeral Liner 10885862538420 320-44-10 Constrained Humeral Liner 10885862538437 320-44-13 Constrained Humeral Liner 10885862538444 320-46-00 REVERSE SHOULDER,46mm Humeral Liner,+0mm 10885862086730 320-46-03 REVERSE SHOULDER,46mm Humeral Liner,+2.5mm 10885862086747 320-46-10 REVERSE SHOULDER,46mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+0mm 10885862086754 320-46-13 REVERSE SHOULDER,46mm Constrained Humeral Liner,+2.5mm 10885862086761

You just read:

Risks with Exactech Equinoxe Shoulder System with Defective Packaging - FDA Safety Communication

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more