FREE School Mental Health Program Now Available Nationwide from the American Psychiatric Association Foundation

The American Psychiatric Association Foundation's flagship student mental health program is available to any K-12 school in the country at no cost.

Washington, DC, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Psychiatric Association Foundation (APAF) is announcing that its acclaimed Notice. Talk. Act.® at School training will be available to K-12 schools anywhere in the United States at no cost in 2024. Thanks to funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the training will now reach a greater number of teachers and school staff with best practices for supporting improved student mental health outcomes. The geographic expansion of Notice. Talk. Act.® at School also will ensure that a wider diversity of communities can access the training and support more school administrators in their recovery from the difficulties brought on by COVID-19.

Notice. Talk. Act.® at School, a signature APAF program, empowers not only teachers but all school staff – from administrators to crossing guards – to be aware of the signs of a potential mental health concern (notice), discuss mental health openly with students (talk), and connect students to the right resources (act). The training is administered through a 30-minute e-learning module and a 1.5- to 2-hour in-person course and has been implemented in more than 220 school systems across the country. It has been shown to reduce truancy by 70%, reduce discipline referrals by 89%, and increase referrals to support services by 171%. For many students, one concerned adult with the right training can make the difference between surviving and thriving.

“Notice. Talk. Act.® at School is a crucial foundational resource for communities across the country as the youth mental health crisis continues to take a toll on students, their families, and their teachers,” said Rawle Andrews, Jr., Esq., APAF Executive Director. “This training is urgently needed in cities, towns, and communities of all sizes and demographics. Our expansion to the entire U.S. represents a turning point in our attempts to combat rising rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidality in our young people.”

To learn more about Notice. Talk. Act.® at School, visit the program page.

Erin Connors American Psychiatric Association 2026097113 econnors@psych.org